Maradona is removed from FIFA 22 and Ultimate Team due to a legal dispute with EA Sports

The rights of the legendary Argentine soccer player also affected Pro Evolution Soccer in the past.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 24, 2022, 09:03 32 comments

You don’t have to be a football expert to meet Diego Armando Maradona. The Argentine player is considered one of the best of all time, and games like FIFA 22 incorporate legends and icons into their game modes, the most popular of them all being Ultimate Team, where users create their own team by collecting cards from professionals .

A few months ago we informed you that the Argentine justice was aware of a lawsuit for image rights on the deceased footballer, and it seems that it has ended up having an effect, since EA has withdrawn the letter from Maradona of the game, or so says the following message that appears when entering it.

We need to remove Maradona from FUT packsEA Sports“Due to a legal dispute with third parties, we must remove Diego Maradona from FIFA Ultimate Team, Ultimate Draft, and Soccer Aid World XI team packs. Therefore, Diego Maradona icon items will no longer be available in envelopes, SBC and FUT Draft, and its price range will remain fixed until further notice. We share the disappointment of the fans and hope to include one of the great icons of football in the future.”

The statement does not seem very hopeful for the future, and it must also be clarified that Maradona’s image rights are currently owned by sattvicaMatías Morla’s company, while the Electronic Arts agreement had been signed with Stefano Ceciwithout legal powers to do so.

Matías Morla is a lawyer who has already started legal disputes with Diego Maradona still alive, when in 2017 he took Konami to court again for an image rights case. The relationship with Pro Evolution Soccer It was finally resolved thanks to the fact that the Japanese company and the footballer signed peace through a contract that lasted until 2020.

