“Maradona or Messi?”: The striking draw by referee Yael Falcón Pérez that surprised the players in Gimnasia-Argentinos

Gymnastics Silver y Argentines they were about to play a game with a lot at stake for date 26 of the Professional League, with places for international competitions on the hook. However, the referee Yael Falcon Perez He managed to decontract the previous one with a simple change in the draw of the serve and the goals.

Instead of the classic “heads or tails”, the judge summoned the captains Rodrigo King (of the Wolf) and Miguel Torren (of the Bug) and asked them: “¿Messi or Maradona?”. Immediately, the occurrence made the former River Plate goalkeeper smile, before the silence of his opponent, who touched her face, incredulous. “What a question huh”the goalkeeper threw it out.

“Both”, released the defender, refusing to decide between the two top stars of Argentine and world football. Falcón Pérez did not give him a choice, so he stayed with Pelusa. Rey said Messi and chance chose… La Pulga. Consequently, the kick-off was in the hands of the local cast.

Will there be a wink of fate thinking about the proximity of the World Cup, in which Rosario will play his fifth date in search of breaking the drought in the ecumenical contest since Diego obtained it in Mexico 1986?

For now, it was not just another duel that Falcón Pérez selected for the draw. Gimnasia, the last club in which El Diez was a coach, and Argentinos, the institution that trained him and catapulted him into the world, just crossed paths.

In the bid of chance, Messi won, who knew how to be under the tutelage of Pelusa in the National Team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and who used him as a model, for example, to polish his technique in free throws, to the point that he became into the most fearsome executor.

The coin game, at least, was original, and deactivated tensions at the time of the draw. And he paid homage to the two great legends of our football.

