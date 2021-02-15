Maradona’s gift when they traveled to China and why Paolo Guerrero may be the 9 that Boca is looking for: Ricardo Gareca’s reflections

Ricardo Gareca spoke about the death of Maradona (Reuters)

There is little to go before the South American Qualifiers start again for the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Waiting for the double date in March, Ricardo Gareca He traveled to Argentina before starting the tour with the Peruvian team to re-qualify for a World Cup as he did for Russia 2018 after 36 years of absence for the Inca team.

When there are only a few days to commemorate two months of the death of Diego Maradona, the Tiger spoke for the first time after the tragic disappearance of the Argentine soccer star and reviewed how he lived that November 25 that will be forever marked in the memory of all fans of the Ten.

“I had never talked about it. It was a hard blow for everyone, and for me I had a small space but important because I had it as a partner in Boca, on a tour that we did together we were roommates and in the Qualifiers prior to Mexico. I shared strong moments with him. Always, despite the distance, for a matter of skin we had an affection, an approach “, said Gareca in dialogue with Sports IP.

“It touched me and it hurt a lot. I felt it like all Argentines. For being young he seemed immortal. But the reality is different. But they are players who are eternal. Diego was very funny, I had to live his beginnings. It was one thing over the years, with his temperament, but in the beginning he was very calm. Strong character, “he added in his reflection.

In addition, the former champion coach with Vélez took the opportunity to remember an anecdote that he starred with Maradona himself when they were teammates in Boca in the early 1980s.

“We could not sleep in China, on a tour, in the year 81. We went for a walk at dawn and I saw a watch, I said a comment to the past and he gave it to me for my birthday. I could not believe it. We had a good relationship but we were not friends. It was an unforgettable detail for me “said the Tiger.

Gareca with the Boca shirt

Another of the topics Gareca spoke about was about the recovery of Paolo Guerrero, the captain of the Peruvian national team. In August of last year, No. 9 tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee playing for him. Inter from Porto Alegre and now he is in the final stage of his set-up to return to the courts. Can the manager have it for the debut of the Qualifiers?

“I think he reaches the double date, taking into account his character and desire, he is a very competitive and professional player. He has had major injuries in his sports career but adversity is a challenge for him. That’s very good for an athlete, ”he said of the possible return of the former Bayern Munich striker.

Beyond emphasizing the possible return of Guerrero to the selected team he directs, Gareca also spoke of the always latent possibility that the Peruvian striker puts on the Boca shirt.

“He was always concerned because there was a lot of talk at the time that he could go to Boca. He is a player who was trained and had a great participation in Europe, but a large part of his career was spent in South America so he knows the importance of Boca ”, he said.

What’s more, when asked if he thought Paolo could wear the blue and gold, the Tiger was forceful in his message. “He gathers the characteristics of a player for Boca due to his temperament and character. He can accommodate any team by traits, characteristics, temperament, he would not have major drawbacks, “he concluded.

The scorer Paolo Guerrero, one of the attackers who was mentioned that could reach Boca (EFE)

