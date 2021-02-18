Maradona’s Porsche 911 is auctioned in Paris: what is the estimated price of the luxurious convertible

The convertible that belonged to Maradona will be auctioned in the coming weeks

Surely it has not been one of the highest points in the sports career of Diego Armando Maradona but his stay in Seville in 1992 did not go unnoticed at all. The star who arrived from Napoli settled in the Andalusian city and immediately received luxuries of all kinds, among which was the Porsche 911 convertible 964, a luxury car in which he moved since his arrival in Spain.

Almost 30 years from that moment, the cabriolet will be auctioned in Paris, of which there were only 1,200 copies worldwide during its two years. Almost everyone in Seville remembers the silver-colored Porsche with which Maradona walked the streets and was even fined for speeding it up. 180 kilometers per hour running a red light through the city downtown. Although it should be noted that the vehicle had a maximum speed capacity of 260 km / h (it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.5 seconds), it had a 3.6-liter engine, five-speed gearbox and 250 horsepower.

The luxurious racing car was kept in the garage of the town that he rented from the renowned bullfighter Juan Antonio Ruiz Román until Diego decided to leave Spanish football in mid-1993, before call at Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario, which was his return to Argentine football and participate in the 1994 United States World Cup.

This is the inside of the convertible that Maradona bought in Seville in 1992

Where was the car throughout these years? Before the Argentine’s departure, an individual from the island of Mallorca acquired it and kept it for 20 years. But the car was also in the hands of several French collectors (the last one kept it from 2016 until now). Bonhams European Auction Director Paul Darvill said: “We are delighted to present this quintessential ’90s Prosche with its unique and highly colorful provenance, which will attract many enthusiastic football collectors from around the world.”

As of today, their mileage exceeds 120,000 and they estimate that its valuation ranges between 150,000 and 200,000 euros, although they assure that the fact of having belonged to Maradona could increase the figure even more. They reported that the auction to be held digitally (via the Bonhams website and application) from March 3 to 10 will feature more than 60 collector cars, some of them priced at more than half a million euros.

This had not been the first Porsche that Maradona had enjoyed throughout his life, since in 1980 (when he was just 19 years old, just before moving from Argentinos Juniors to Boca) he patented a black 924 model that he would sell after its sale to the Barcelona of Spain. These were some of the extensive range of cars that the Fluff drove, as he also flaunted with Fiat, Renault, Ferrari, BMW and Chevrolet Camaro, among many others.

