Maradona’s shirt may become the most expensive sports item in history: Babe Ruth’s mythical shirt that holds the record

The sporting relics that could remain under Diego Armando Maradona’s shirt

The dream of any soccer lover will be on sale in a few days and the announcement revolutionized the entire planet. The British auction house Sotheby’s formally announced that will open a bid to sell the shirt that Diego Armando Maradona used in the historic match against England corresponding to the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The controversy that arose around the news was the confrontation between Steve Hodge and the Maradona family, who raised in the voice of Dalma Maradona y Claudia Villafane a question that could significantly modify his price: is the jacket to be auctioned the one used in the second half where he scored The hand of God and the Goal of the Century?

The economic dispute over this jewel in the history of world football It will start on April 20 and end on May 4. The same auction house estimated the price at a oscillation between a figure greater than 5 million dollars and almost 8 million of the North American currency, beyond that the fight will be held in pounds sterling. If you manage to get the minimum estimated by those responsible for the sale, all records will be broken in figures when it comes to selling an object related to sports.

Beyond doubts about whether it is the first half or the second, the auction for Maradona’s shirt hopes to reach five million dollars (Photo: Sotherby’s)

Who waits at the top for now? A t-shirt from New York Yankees that belonged to the mythical Babe Ruth and used it in the period 1928-1930: it was sold in $5.64 million at auction on June 15, 2019, making it the most expensive sports collectible ever sold. The previous record was defended by the same baseball player with a 1920 shirt for which he spent 4.4 million dollars. The record-breaking auction in question was part of a collection of relics related to “The Sultan of Swat”as Ruth was also known, who sold the company Hunt Auctions in it Yankee Stadium.

Those responsible for the sale clarified in a statement that they partnered with the family of the baseball legend to recover valuable pieces of the athlete that should be exposed to the public in a more massive way. In addition, it was recognized that the figure was high but without showing surprise in this regard. “While the record prices achieved today are certainly astounding, I am not at all surprised given the incredible materials and the mythical status that Babe has in the history of this country”, explained David Hunt, president of the company.

Babe Ruth’s 1928-1930 New York Yankees jersey sold for $5.64 million (Photo: Hunt Auctions)

Ruth’s legendary career spanned 22 seasons and included 714 homeruns and four World Series titles. While he is world-renowned for playing for the Yankees, Babe also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Braves. In 1936 he became one of the five inaugural members elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

If we confine ourselves exclusively to the field of soccer jerseys, a legend from Brazil for now holds the record. Skin is a myth in the history of this discipline. He won many notable awards as a footballer, including FIFA Player of the Century in 2000. These accolades, coupled with his charismatic personality off the pitch, made him one of the most sought after personalities in the world of sport.

Kingwho wore the number 10 shirt of his national team during his years as a footballer, participated in the 1970 World Cup tournament. Brazil played against Mexico in the final round and Pelé scored the first goal of the match. After the meeting in which the Verdeamarelha defeated the host with a score of 4-1, exchanged jerseys with Roberto Rosato and that same jacket was auctioned at the house of Christie’s In England: sold for triple its intended price with a final bid of US$225,109which made it the most valuable soccer jersey according to Guinness World Record.

Pelé’s shirt from the 1970 World Cup in Mexico closed at 225,109 US dollars (Photo: Christie’s)

But not everything in sports is just the shirts used by the protagonists. There are two items that broke all expectations and were purchased for exotic prices. The second most expensive piece of football memorabilia ever sold was the FA Cup. The Football Association Challenge Cup it is the oldest competition in the world and the most respected national eliminator. Founded in 1871, 736 teams are currently eligible to take part in the competition, and Arsenal hold the record for the most successes in the tournament with 14 wins to their name.

Only four FA Cups have been made of which one was sold.. It was auctioned in 2005 to an anonymous telephone bidder who reached an impressive figure of 956 thousand US dollars and passed over the Copa Jules Rimmet as the most expensive piece of football memorabilia ever sold at the time. The English competition trophy was the oldest of four ever made and had been awarded to the winner of the competition every year between 1896 and 1910.

A buyer related to Manchester City took the first FA Cup for 956 thousand US dollars (Photo: National Museum)

However, the FA Cup is currently not the most expensive football-related object. The ‘Rules, Regulations and Laws of Sheffield Football Club’ set of books are believed to be the first official regulations for football ever drafted. Organized precisely by Sheffield FC, the oldest active football club in the world, the historic piece was sold for US$1.24 million in 2011 also to an anonymous bidder at the auction house of Sotheby’s. The book described rules that still stand today such as the indirect free kick, the corner kick, and the prohibition of both punches and kicks.

Sheffield FC sold what could be football’s first written rules for US$1.24 million in 2011 (Photo: Sheffield FC)

The doors of history will open once again starting on April 20, waiting to find out if the largest sale in the history of sports takes place. However, there is also the possibility that no one will offer the amount sought by the house and it will once again be in the hands of Steve Hodge. But considering the relevance of the shirt in the history of football, there are probably already several billionaire entrepreneurs ready to start a tough fight that will last a total of 14 days and that can touch unexpected figures.

