Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Film (2021) | Forged | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is an upcoming Malayalam historic epic conflict movie co-written and directed through Priyadarshan. Collectively produced through Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham options Mohanlal in lead position with Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier within the supporting roles. Tirru handles the digital camera and the enhancing is completed through M.S. Aiyyappan Nair. Take a look at underneath for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Film (2020) Forged, Songs, Teaser, Trailer, First Glance, Unencumber Date and extra.

Director Priyadarshan Manufacturer Antony Perumbavoor

Santhosh T. Kuruvilla

C.J. Roy Screenplay Priyadarshan Style Ancient epic conflict movie Tale Priyadarshan, Ani Sasi Starring Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier Song Ronnie Raphael Cinematographer S. Tirru Editor M.S. Aiyyappan Nair Manufacturing Corporate Aashirvad Cinemas

Moonshot Entertainments

Assured Staff Unencumber date 26 March 2020 Language Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Film Forged

Listed here are the whole solid checklist of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham malayalam film,

Mohanlal as Kunjali Marakkar IV / Muhammad Ali

Arjun Sarja

Sunil Shetty

Manju Warrier as Zubaida

Kalyani Priyadharshan

Ashok Selvan

Pranav Mohanlal

Prabhu

Madhu as Kunjali Marakkar I

Keerthi Suresh

Siddique

Mukesh

Fazil

Nedumudi Venu

Hareesh Peradi

G. Suresh Kumar

Suhasini

Shiyas Kareem

Kalyani Priyadarshan (Visitor look)

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser & Trailer

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Songs

Watch Chembinte Chelulla lyrical video music that includes Mohanlal,

Watch Kannil Ente Tune that includes Pranav Lal and Kalyani Priyadarshan,