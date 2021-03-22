‘Marakkar’ Wins Best Film At India’s National Film Awards

Priyadarshan’s “Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea” has received finest characteristic movie at India’s National Film Awards which have been introduced Monday.

The Malayalam-language movie, a interval epic starring Mohanlal, had its international launch halted final yr by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now as a consequence of launch in Might 2021. The movie additionally received awards for particular results and costume.

The awards are for 2019 and have been as a consequence of be introduced a yr in the past, earlier than the pandemic intervened.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named as finest director for Hindi-language movie “Bahattar Hoorain.” The performing award was shared by Manoj Bajpayee for Hindi-language movie “Bhonsle,” and Dhanush for Tamil-language “Asuran.” Kangana Ranaut received finest actress for Hindi-language movies “Manikarnika” and “Panga.”

Vijay Sethupathi received the supporting actor award for Tamil-language “Tremendous Deluxe,” whereas Pallavi Joshi received supporting actress for “The Tashkent Recordsdata.”

Within the writing classes, Kaushik Ganguly received the unique screenplay award for “Jyeshthoputro,” and Srijit Mukherji finest tailored screenplay award for “Gumnaami.” Each are in Bengali. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri received the very best dialogue prize for “The Tashkent Recordsdata.”

Girish Gangadharan received finest cinematography prize for India’s unsuccessful Oscar contender, the Malayalam-language “Jallikattu.” Navin Nooli received the very best enhancing prize for Telugu-language “Jersey.”

D. Imman received finest music for Tamil-language “Viswasam” and Prabuddha Banerjee received finest background music for “Jyeshthoputro.”

Hindi language “Kastoori” received the very best kids’s movie award and Mathukutty Xavier received finest debut for Malayalam-language “Helen.”

Tamil-language “Oththa Seruppu Measurement 7” received the particular jury award. The movie was additionally one in every of two sound award winners, with the opposite going to Khasi-language “Iewduh.”

Within the documentary and shorts classes, Hemant Gaba’s “An Engineered Dream” received finest non-feature movie, and Sudhanshu Saria received finest director for brief “Knock Knock Knock.” Savita Singh received finest cinematography for “Sonsi,” Saptarshi Sarkar sound for “Rahas” and Arjun Gourisaria enhancing for “Shut Up Sona.”

The National Awards additionally acknowledge the very best movie in every Indian language and this yr “Chhichhore,” starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput received finest Hindi movie.