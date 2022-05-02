Marc Márquez’s incredible maneuver that saved him from an accident at the Spanish MotoGP GP

* Marc Márquez’s spectacular save at the Spanish GP

This Sunday Marc Marquez He had a special race against his people in which the result was the least important. The six-time world champion MotoGP he shone in the Spanish Grand Prix of Speed ​​Motorcyclingfighting as in his best times and with an incredible maneuver in which he avoided a fall aboard his Honda.

The Autodromo de Jerez de la Frontera was the venue for the sixth date of the season in the fight with Jack Miller (April) and Aleix Espargaró (Ducati) for a place on the podium. Márquez placed third after overtaking the Ducati rider, although he went too far and ended up almost on the ground, but with his skill and talent he was able to save a fall.

It was on the entrance curve to the main straight that his Honda moved, lost speed, the Catalan brushed the ground, although he managed to lift the bike already 66 degreesaccording to the metrics of ESPNmanaged to avoid a fall. The cameras on board are more spectacular. Marc, who was also overtaken by Miller, on the last lap, in the same variant in which he avoided his fall, accounted for the Australian to finish fourth.

Seeing motorcycle racers bending over the ground and lifting their vehicle always draws attention because they are lightweight athletes and manage to tame a vehicle of 170 kilos, approximately. About how they do it, the Argentine motorcyclist Luciano Ribodino, who in 2021 debuted in the Superbike World Championship, explained it in an interview with Infobae.

Marc Márquez in action in front of Aleix Espargaró (REUTERS / Jon Nazca)

In the lap of honour, Márquez turned with a flag from his country and received a standing ovation from his audience that considers him an idol, but also recognized his work in the race won by the Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). The podium was completed by the current champion, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), and Pol Espargaró (Aprilia). Espargaró leads the championship.

Márquez won three times in Jerez in MotoGP, in 2014, 2018 and 2019. After his injuries and another problem with his health, the 29-year-old rider is slowly getting back to his level. It should be remembered that at the start of the 2020 season (delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), also in Jerez, he suffered a fall in which his humerus was fractured. He missed two more races and went under the knife for the second time, dropped out of the rest of the championship.

In 2021 he rejoined, won in Germany and after 581 days without winning a race. He repeated victories in Austin (Americas GP) and Misano (Emilia Romagna GP), but then he had another accident practicing motocross that made him lose the last two Grand Prix. This year saw the start of the season in Qatar, but in the second date in Indonesia had a shocking accidentin which his diplopia reappeared (something that has dragged on for several years), he missed two dates, including Argentina (04/03).

He came back in Austin and then in Portugal suffered a terrifying fall. In the Jerez preview, his compatriot Aleix Espargaró criticized harshly when looking for the wheel of his Aprilia in the last minutes of the test this Friday. However, Marc was able to complete a good weekend in a race in which he fought ahead and was close to achieving what would have been his hundredth podium finish in the premier class.

