Marcelo Bielsa admitted that he is close to directing Athletic Bilbao again: he analyzed 90 games before making a decision

Marcelo Bielsa directed Athletic Bilbao between 2011 and 2013 (Getty)

Marcelo Bielsa is willing to redirect to Athletic Club de Bilbao If that Iñaki Arechabaleta he is elected president in the next elections. In fact, El Loco is the spearhead of his electoral campaign and in his last act he published a video in which the Argentine coach admits that he will agree to return to leading the Basque club’s first team, as he did between 2011 and 2013, if the candidate prevails in the elections.

After being fired from Leeds United in England, the former technical director of the Argentine national team acknowledged that “in mid-March I had a contact with Iñaki and he proposed the possibility that I accept in case he was the winner in the elections. for the presidency of Athletic Bilbao. I told him that it is a very big responsibility to lead a team like Athletic, and even more so for me, since I have already been there and I know what it is about”.

“After communicating the interest, I wanted to do the evaluations to see if I was the right person. In March and April I went to see the team, they played well, I liked it. He understood that the best thing for Athletic was for the coach who was directing it to continue, because he saw that the project was not finished, it had room for growth and development”, he added in his participation that lasted 70 minutes out of a total of 90 minutes of video. In his exposition, Bielsa also gave tactical explanations of the team.

The statements of Marcelo Bielsa who acknowledges that he will direct Athletic Bilbao again if Iñaki Arechabaleta wins the elections in the Basque club



“The answer that Iñaki (Arechabaleta) gave me was that they were going to wait for the position that Marcelino assumed and once it was decided, we would talk again. Until the end of the League, I had not made a decision and, after Marcelino’s position, I thought of giving a positive response, ”El Loco repaired about the then DT, Marcelino Garcia Toralwho decided not to renew his contract due to the elections.

The former Newell’s and Vélez strategist in Argentine soccer revealed that he saw “all 45 games” that Athletic played last season, in addition to some from Basconia and the Youth team. “There were a total of 90 games analyzed to make decisions in a short time about the 40 players”, which are the ones that he would initially have at his disposal among the players of the first team, those on loan, transferred footballers with repurchase clauses and Athletic players whose contract is ending.

With Bielsa, Los Leones, as Athletic is known, reached the finals of the Europa League and the Copa del Rey, in which they lost to Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona. Arechabaleta’s proposal is for a two-year contract.

Iñaki Arechabaleta has Marcelo Bielsa as his main card to reach the presidency (@Arechabaleta_T)

While Arechabaleta filled Bielsa with praise: “He is a Top 5 coach, the most revered in the world of football by professionals and coaches. He is a Marcelo of the future for Athletic. It is not to look at the past. He gave us the best season of this century. He had his lights and his shadows, but he gave us moments of glory”.

Arechabaleta has 63 years old and for more than 56 years he has been a member of the club and presented 3,304 guarantees to support his candidacy. He is now the third candidate in terms of support presented. Aitor Elizegi, the current president, stated that he will not stand for re-election. The elections will be this Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the San Mamés stadium, and they will be for the presidency for the next four years.

In the 2021/2022 season, Athletic Club de Bilbao finished eighth in La Liga and was left out of international competitions. Out of a total of 38 games, they won 14, drew 13 and lost 11.

