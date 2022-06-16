Marcelo Bielsa could direct again in Spain after his departure from Leeds

El Loco could lead the Basque team again. Photo: AP

Every time the name of Marcelo Bilesa sounds in a team, lovers of good football raise their attention to closely follow the club in which he will present his ideas on Loco. It is that in the last hours, Rosario settled in the European press, because new possibilities arose about his return to Athletic de Bilbao, since the former DT of the Argentina and Chile team is the main one targeted by the candidate for president of the Basque institution Iñaki Arechabaleta.

As published by the Spanish sports newspaper Brand, Bielsawho was in the albirrojo team between 2011 and 2013yes gave his approval and will even participate in the presentation of the candidate’s sports plan via videoconference. The silence that the candidates for the presidency of the Athletic de Bilbao they kept regarding the future coach of the campus was broken with the greatest of roars and the first blow of effect was given by Arechabaletawho is seeking the presidency in a race with Ricardo Barkala y Jon Urianrtewhich will be settled in the electoral act of the next June 24.

The Loco I would return 10 seasons later to the group that classified the UEFA Europa League finals y King’s Cup in 2012 and he would do it with his entire coaching staff, so he would return with a working group that knows the Basque club very well.

After leaving northern Spain in 2013, the experienced strategist worked at the Olympic Marseille French in 2014. After a season he resigned, assuring that there were differences with the sports management and later he came to Lazio Italian, resigning just two days after his hiring.

In 2017 returned to the Ligue 1 to direct to Lillealthough his experience was not entirely fruitful, and in June 2018 signed for Leedsclub to which he returned to the Premier League and from which he was fired due to poor results in the middle of last season.

Displaced by the white entity, Bielsa was also a victim of rejection in his own country due to the frustrating participation he experienced with the Argentina during the world Cup that they organized together South Korea and Japan in 2002. except the fans of Newell’s, Velez and a singular flock not necessarily identified with such clubs, the Loco configures a unique case in the history of football.

The man from Rosario does not have a curriculum full of titles like other top coaches, but he can boast -something that his proverbial humility would inhibit- of be one of the most respected and most prestigious cash and cash. “Nobody is a prophet in his own land”, goes the popular phrase and except in Rosario and several cities in Argentina, the saying suits him perfectly. Even in the city that is divided between lepers y scoundrelslove and hate set in when his name is mentioned.

Undoubtedly, something extraordinary good must have sown Bielsa to be recognized with great affection in Chile, Bilbao, Marseilles y Yorkshire. Therefore, in the Basque Country they are enthusiastic about their return. Everything will depend on the result of the next elections.

