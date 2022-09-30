Marcelo Bielsa demands a millionaire figure from Olympique Marseille before a labor court in France

Marcelo Bielsa is carrying out a trial with Olympique Marseille, one of the clubs he directed in France (AFP)

It was not at all peaceful the exit of Marcelo Bielsa When he resigned from his position as coach of the Olympique Marseille, a club with which he is now in the midst of a legal bid. The coach from Rosario 67 yearswho slammed that door in August 2015, claims a millionaire figure seven years later because he considers that there was a breach by the board in relation to a salary increase.

The Locowho currently has not directed for several months after leaving the Leeds last February, he claims three million euros (USD 2.9 million) to said institution from which he left due to a disagreement between him and the club’s management about his contract.

your lawyers, Benjamin Cabagno y Arnaud Ibanezdenounced this Friday a “lack” and one “unfair strategy” of Olympique Marseille in the management of your employment contract. According to the legal representatives of the Argentine DT, the president of the club Vincent Labrun did not respect an increase in 25% of the salary of Bielsa between the first and second season.

Marcelo Bielsa worked at Olympique Marsella from May 2014 to August 2015.

After an impressive initial campaign that led him to be well-liked in the Velodrome Stadiumsince it finished in fourth position in the table of the Ligue 1 and put into practice a style of play that made the demanding Marseille fans fall in love, Bielsa He slammed the door that took everyone by surprise just after the first game of the 2015/16 season.

The club, represented by the general manager Philippe Perez and the lawyer of the majority shareholder at that time, Margarita Louis-Dreyfuswould have set aside the increase in the monthly remuneration net of taxes of 185.000 euros at the last moment, it was provoked by the abrupt goodbye of the Loco.

“Marseille rigged the system a bit”summarized the defense of the Argentine coach, who claims as compensation the increased wages of the 25% of the 2015-2016 season, a total of 2,775,000 euros (USD 2.7 million dollars)a moral prejudice encrypted in 20.000 euros (USD 19.460) and a prejudice of image and notoriety of 180.000 euros (USD 175.100)not counting the resolution of a tax dispute, which will be the next January 27th.

Loco Bielsa demands three million euros from Olympique Marsenall.

“For public opinion, he is responsible. When he resigned in the middle of the season, the matter hit him in the face ”declared Benjamin Cabagno to justify the demand for compensation for image damage.

For his part, the Olympique Marseille asks the council of the labor court to dismiss all the demands of his former coach, since the process initiated in 2019 is considered long-time prescribed by Christel Schwingclub lawyer. “The negotiations between the president Vincent Labrune, who would have agreed to a 25% salary increase, and Marcelo Bielsa do not compromise the board of directors”estimated.

(With information from AFP)

