Marcelo Bielsa, in his most difficult hour at the helm of Leeds: “The only one who blindly believes in me is me”

“I’m very worried. The concern is proportional to the results we are obtaining.” Marcelo Bielsa did not hide anything when facing the microphones in the press conference prior to tomorrow’s match against Tottenham in Elland Road. His team comes from being thrashed 6-0 by Liverpoolis the one that has conceded the most goals so far this season in the Premier League and is getting closer to the relegation zone.

Talking about remaining in the top flight of English football became commonplace for the Locowho does not lose faith in overcoming the critical situation: “It is very clear that the credibility in what I do is diminished from all the sectors that analyze me. The only one who blindly believes in me is me. . I do it because it is the best option to reverse and it is what all ordinary people do on a daily basis. They face adversity insisting, because they know that it is the only option”.

And he assured: “I know all the mistakes we make to be the team with the most goals in the Premier and I try daily to solve them in this difficult situation. When you run processes that produce bad results, no one trusts what you’re doing. But what I am also sure of is that if I stop doing what I believe in, the situation will be even worse. The question is not to change the procedures but to try to make the procedures work”.

Those from West Yorkshire are in 15th place in the table and, with 56 goals conceded, they have the worst record (even above the bottom Norwich, which accumulates 53). Bielsa remarked that he sustains his faith because it is the only path he knows: “Every game we play, I imagine we have real chances of winning it. I thought we had the resources to beat Liverpool because the match against Manchester United gave us permission to think that. These players have already shown that they have the level to play in the Premier League. The style and model of the game has already been shown to be imposed in the Premier League. The effort and predisposition of the team cannot be questioned, it cannot be doubted, because it is the most intense team in physical performance in the entire league for two years”.

For Rosario there are two paths and he has decided to travel one of them: “One is to abandon everything that is done and change the profile of the team; the other is to try to correct what is done wrong and obtain from human material what this group is capable of offering and obviously I am not achieving it”. Obviously, he will lean towards the second option and will seek to renew the trust of those he directs “without telling them something that is not true” or “using elements that change their mood without it being true.”

Bielsa admitted that it is logical that the confidence and faith in the leader is not intact due to the latest results obtained: “The players, like all human beings, surrender to the one who leads them with a tacit promise: ‘I will do what I want. say because in exchange for what you promise, let’s win’. I verified that the players in no way lost faith in the proposal through the effort they put inalthough it would be naive to think that in a moment of weakness like the current one, faith, trust and credibility are the same”.

Finally, clarifying that he had no intention of using these arguments as excuses for the poor football present, he recalled the casualties of 5 footballers for three positions on the field: Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk y Kalvin Phillips. “Leeds cannot have two top-level players for each position in their planning. You can’t have 22 players worth £20m each, you can have 18 players at that level. So when 5 out of 6 are missing in certain positions, a difficulty occurs,” he mentioned. And he pondered Luke Ayling y Adam Forshaw, who played in unnatural positions and were the ones who stood out the most: “The difficulty was solved by them, so it is not a problem of the absence of players. We may have the same problems with Phillips, Cooper and Bamford. Always the one that is not there seems to be the solution”.

