Marcelo Bielsa is one of the candidates to lead Colombia: the three conditions that he would have set to assume

The next World Cup in Qatar 2022 will have four South American teams already confirmed. So much Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador and to meet their rivals for the group stage of the World Cup, waiting for what would be the chance that Peru join the zone that has France, Denmark and Tunisia as protagonists if it wins one of the still pending playoffs to the winner of the duel between Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

After the Playoffs, One of the national teams that stayed at the door of the World Cup classification was Colombia. The group led by Reinaldo Wheel He reached the last date with chances, but the Peruvian victory over Paraguay left him without a World Cup for the first time since South Africa 2010. In this sense, the coffee federation board would be looking for a replacement to fill the bench for the next process.

In the last hours, according to the German media Onefootball, Marcelo Bielsa would be one of the candidates to lead Colombia after the playoffs. And to disembark in a new experience at the head of a team, as he already did in Chile, which he qualified for the World Cup that took place on African soil, Crazy would have several conditions to become the new DT.

“The first is that the Federation respects his position as a coach, that it does not interfere and is committed to his process”, indicated the site. On the other hand, another of the necessary items would be to have a long working time. “Bielsa asks for a long process, a determining factor to achieve the objectives… after the difficult last years, it takes time to give a rebirth to the national team”they explained.

Finally, the third condition would be related to being able to work with the youth teams in Colombia. “The other condition of the former Leeds is to also take control of the U20 teamsomething positive in order to put together solid processes from the lower categories, which contribute in a more direct way to the senior team, with the birth of young players, who do not need adaptation in the main squad, but who come to shine and contribute ”.

The Colombian team finished in sixth place in the standings with 23 points, one less than the team from Ricardo Gareca. Although in the last double date he managed to add the six units thanks to the victories against Bolivia (3-0) and in Venezuela (1-0), the streak of seven games without scoring goals was key in the definition for the pass to the World Cup.

With figures like James Rodriguez, John Square and several more, after reaching two World Cups with Joseph PekermanIt seems that Colombian soccer would look for another Argentine DT to dream of being present in the 2026 edition.

