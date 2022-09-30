Marcelo Bielsa rejected the offer of Santos from Brazil: the versions behind his refusal

The last team El Loco managed was the UK’s Leeds United Reuters/Molly Darlington

Marcelo Bielsa is one of the most coveted strategists on the planet. However, Loco is without a team and in the last few hours he rejected the offer made by Santos from Brazil, according to the media from the neighboring country. “The coach ruled out opening talks with the clubtwo days after being contacted by the president Andres Rueda. Before the refusal of the Argentine, the manager returns to the market and is in a hurry to define the new name”, reported the portal fans of Saint Paul.

In this way, the former coach of Newell’s y Velez, Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol Barcelona, ​​Olympique de Marseille, Lillethe selection of Argentina y Chile; and recently passed through Leeds United of England will continue out of football momentarily.

Some versions indicate that the agreement did not materialize due to the weakened economy that the São Paulo entity is going through, while other hypotheses are based on the unstable sports project of the club that did not convince the DT from Rosario.

As once told Infobae, Marcelo Bielsa perform a kind of check list before confirming landing to a club. Sometimes, immersed in the tranquility of maximum peacethe town where he takes refuge to carefully evaluate each aspect of the proposals he receives, the DT analyzes each situation and immerses himself in the present and past of the institution that wishes to have his services.

“The most important thing for him are the footballers, the youth of the club, the sports project in the youth, the right place to carry out the task. He is not enough with a single court to train, for example, ”he told this medium Claudio Vivaswho was part of his coaching staff before becoming independent as a coach.

First, he looks at soccer with his magnifying glass: how the team plays, the average age of the squad, how fertile the land of the inferiors is, what style of play predominates in that institution. His historical obsession with data facilitates that first stopover. The gear line continues to a process of search for identity, roots, a flash that excites him: French culture (Lille and Marseille), being the flag of the poorest neighborhood in the country (Marseille), the defense of an ethnic group (the Basques of Bilbao) or the incorporated classic (in Espanyol of Barcelona).

After chasing the scent of Rosario anywhere in the world, Bielsa progress in formal conversations: moment of inspect in person the facilities, the work bodies, the available resources. Situation to which he did not get to specify with the authorities of the Santos. Therefore, the São Paulo club will have to look for a new option to lead the squad that is in tenth place in the competitive Brasileirao, and for now aspires to enter the Copa Sudamericana next season.

