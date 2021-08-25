Marcelo Bielsa’s latest gift to Leeds United employees

Bielsa and another gesture for Leeds United staff (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

That Marcelo bielsa he is aware of everything that transcends in the facilities of the club he directs during his tenure is nothing new. And it is that when the Argentine coach takes the reins, he is involved in all issues and watches over the well-being of all those who compose him. From the professional staff to the cleaning staff. The treatment is the same for the highest-paid footballer, the youngest or the cooks. He understands that if everyone pulls the cart, it will be easier to find results. And in the last time he gave another sample of it.

As revealed by the CEO of Leeds, Angus Kinnear, El Loco financed the installation of a training center for employees of the West Yorkshire institution. “Marcelo’s vision has even extended to the administrative offices on Elland Road. The gym was a gift to thank the staff for their contribution during their tenure “, said.

Kinnear, who was previously a West Ham manager and – along with sporting director Victor Orta – proposed the name of Bielsa to Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani in 2018, was encouraged to joke about this gift: “I think Marcelo hopes that in a short time the members of the social media department, dependent on the sausage rolls, will have the same physical condition as the team’s midfield.”

The Argentine coach is revered in Leeds territory

The CEO was one of those who traveled to Buenos Aires to meet with Bielsa before hiring. Some time ago he gave a sample of the level of admiration he has for DT Rosario: “I don’t think Loco is the word that defines him perfectly, but rather obsessive. He arrived knowing exactly which positions to reinforce and how they could improve some of the club’s players whom the fans gave up for lost ”.

It is worth remembering that the goalscorer of the white team, Patrick Bamford, said not long ago in an official Leeds podcast that the Loco had held a raffle for the club’s employees: “Everyone received a ticket with a number. All training ground personnel, such as kitchen people, field workers, or office workers; It is not for players, coaches or doctors. And they had a chance to win something. Last year the utility man won a car. It was a Golf or a Fiat, something like that ”.

During the last preseason, the 66-year-old strategist attended the training complex of the children’s categories and gave a talk to children who play soccer there.

FOOTBALL CONTINUES FOR LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United got 1 of 6 at the start of the season in the Premier League (REUTERS / Ed Sykes)

After the defeat suffered against Manchester United in Old Trafford and the vibrant home draw against Everton last Saturday, the Whites will be measured against Crewe (Third Division) for the first round of the EFL Cup. The match will be this afternoon, starting at 15:45 at Elland Road.

And before the stop for the FIFA Date corresponding to the Qualifiers on the way to Qatar 2022, Leeds will visit this Sunday 8/29 to Burnley (from 10 a.m. Argentine time) for the third day of the Premier League.

