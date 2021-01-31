Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds achieved a spectacular triumph against Leicester: the new fan he won and the data that surprised him

The Leeds from Marcelo bielsa He surprised by winning 3-1 this Sunday on the court of Leicester, third in the Premier League, in the duel corresponding to day 21 of the English tournament. The local went ahead on the scoreboard by Harvey Barnes before the quarter of an hour, but the visitor managed to reverse history thanks to the shouts of Stuart Dallas in the first part and of Patrick Bamford Y Jack Harrison in the complement.

Thanks to this victory, the cast led by the Argentine adds 29 points and consolidates in the middle of the table, with a pending match. Thus it is located 15 points above the relegation zone and only six units from the Europa League qualification place, which for now belongs to the West-Ham United.

The Leicester, who lost for the first time this season a match in which he started out winning, remains provisionally third, although he could be left off the podium if the Liverpool add to three this Sunday.

“We were able to build something that we are capable of and they created danger for us according to their characteristics. in the second half until we adapted to the change in the distribution of the Leicester players, the first 10, 15 minutes we had to neutralize them, then we improved in the recovery of the ball, we managed to convert, but immediately afterwards they deserved the draw”, Declared Marcelo Bielsa after the final whistle, in a clear recognition of the opponent. “Later we balanced the game again and the final part of the game was easier,” he said.

Leciester moved 15 points away from the relegation zone (Reuters)

Crazy was consulted about the performance of his top gunner, Bamford, who had not converted four dates: “For a scorer, converting is very important and What I value the most is that in Harrison’s goal he has chosen to ensure the situation and not solve it, as a scorer normally does ”. The forward already has 11 shouts in the campaign, four less than the top scorer in the league, Mohamed Salah, with the difference that the Egyptian scored five of his penalty goals and he just one.

Bielsa was also consulted because on the end he ended up playing with 11 footballers who a few months ago achieved promotion from the Premiership, a fact that surprised him: “I had not realized that, but all the players that make up the squad are fit to play, so in some way we talked to them because the club recognizes their ability to play in the Premier.”

“It is a victory against a rival who plays very well who is at the top of the table and that gives importance to our performance but also I have to admit that the game was even “, he sentenced.

Bielsa added his second consecutive win and improved his image after the early elimination in the FA Cup (Reuters)

This Sunday, the former Athletic Bilbao and Lille coach, among other clubs, won a new admirer and it is nothing less than Gary Lineker. The former English footballer, a confessed fan of Diego Maradona, had made fun of the Leeds in December after their 6-2 loss to the Manchester United: “It’s really fun to watch, but it’s even more fun to play against them,” he wrote.

Now, the former forward of the British team, recalled that publication on social networks and noted: “Some return this (tweet) to me, but this was a compliment. What soccer is supposed to be: entertaining and fun to play and watch. I love the Bielsa team “.

This 3-1 win over Leicester City It was the second in a row after the 2 to 1 he had achieved in his visit to the Newcastle. Now, Leeds will have two home commitments, on Wednesday against the difficult Everton and on Monday, February 8 in front of the Crystal Palace.

