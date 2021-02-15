Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds suffered a hard defeat against Arsenal: the unusual blooper of his goalkeeper

This Sunday the Arsenal clearly surpassed Leeds by 4 to 2 in a confrontation of two teams that lurk in the middle of the table. The local, who went to rest with a 3-0 in favor, ended up suffering with the discounts in the complement of the team led by Marcelo Bielsa, but was a fair winner.

Pierre–Emerick Aubameyang, figure of the match, scored three of his team’s goals and was finally able to shine. The captain of the Gunners He had scored just five league goals all season in a frustrating campaign for his team, but he made the most of Leeds’ expansive style to score his first Premier League hat-trick.

The Gabonese opened the gates with a good low shot in the 13th minute that deflected Ilan Meslier at the near post, on an unforgettable day for the young French goalkeeper. The goalkeeper was the protagonist in the second goal that his team suffered when he received a simple pass from a teammate, dominated the ball, settled down and then when he wanted to play it he found himself pressured by Bukayo Saka. Desperate for that, the Frenchman lost the ball and ended up committing an infraction to his opponent.

Marcelo Bielsa suffered the game from the other side of the lime line (Reuters)

Aubameyang changed the penalty for goal and minutes later Héctor Bellerin stretched the difference to 3-60 after a shot in the area that slipped between Mesliery the stick. Two minutes into the second half, the score was already 4-0 because the Gabonese striker completed his hat-trick with a header off the back post from a cross from Emile Smith Rowe.

True to Bielsa’s beliefs, Leeds never stopped pushing their footballers forward. That ambition allowed him to discount thanks to the goals of Pascal Struijk Y Bright Costa, who had entered the complement, but finally the Argentine team was left with nothing.

This was the first win in four games for him Arsenal which now stands above the Leeds on the table in 10th place, but they are still six points away from their goal of finishing in the top four. For their part, Leeds maintains an irregular trend in the tournament and is far from the relegation places, although it cannot get close to the international competitions classification zone.

With information from AFP