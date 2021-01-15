Marcelo Bielsa’s reaction that caused a sensation in the English press

If you know that Marcelo bielsa he is an obsessive professional. One of the points goes through his communication with the press in countries where he does not speak Spanish, such as his time in France and since his arrival at Leeds in the second half of 2018. He always chatted with journalists through a translator. However, today he left the script and was encouraged to speak in English a few minutes before the press conference prior to the game against Brighton, for the nineteenth date of the Premier League, a clash that will be this Saturday.

While waiting for the media request, the Argentine technical director expressed: “One minute please to (wait for) Andrés. One minute”. Then he asked the press officer of his club to repeat the request to those who were waiting for the virtual press conference, a modality that was installed in many countries as a protocol to prevent COVID-19. It was only two sentences, but it did not stop attracting attention.

In France, when he directed Olympique de Marseille (2014-2016) and Lille (2017-2018), he had translators. He repeated the communication system since his arrival in the British Isles, where each season at Leeds he had a different translator.

The first images of Bielsa after the rise of Leeds. He thanked the fans who came to his house in English

Already in his third year in English football, he was criticized by a sector of the press because he still requires an interlocutor. The protagonist’s testimony is usually the most important and most important for those who are in the day to day in a club. Being able to bring the fans the most information is a mission that must be fulfilled in each training session and before, during and after a match.

The English media continue to demand that Bielsa dialogue in the native language, something that will be difficult since the Rosario said that his English is not yet at the level he wants to be able to explain his answers, which usually abound with tactical content.

However, the English midfielder Jack Harrison, one of the most important players on the squad, said that there was a technical talk in English by the Loco in the locker room. “A couple of weeks ago he read one of the speeches in English for the first time. It was amazing to hear it from him and to know that he is trying ”, admitted.

Leeds have just lost 3-0 to Crawley Town in the FA Cup. It was a tough defeat against a team from the fourth division of English football. In this regard, in the aforementioned press conference, Bielsa had self-criticism and said that his group was humiliated. “I cannot say anything different than what I have already said. Of course the interpretation of what the opponent did was heroic, a miracle, it was very good. And we were humiliated and ridiculed. We accept it”, He admitted.

“When the weakest team wins, it is the results that allow you to reach these conclusions. It is natural, logical and fair that it should be so. There were 62 positions between the two teams, this is Crawley’s best result in their history and this is Leeds’ fifth worst defeat in their history. So the conclusions are fair and, as every time we are not doing well, we will try to see why things happened that we did not want to happen, “added the Loco.

For the Premier League, this Saturday (12:00 Argentina time) Leeds will play at home against Brighton. Bielsa’s team is twelfth in the championship with 23 points, 13 behind Manchester United and 11 behind Fulham, one of the three teams that are losing the category today. After the match on Saturday, there will be another 19 days in the main league in England.

