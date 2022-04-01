Marcelo Ebrard advanced rules to visit Qatar stadiums after Mexico’s pass to the World Cup

Marcelo Ebrard recommendations in Qatar stadium

After Mexico beat El Salvador 2-0 and secure their pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubongave a preview of what would be some of the rules that Mexicans will have to follow in that country.

It was from your account Twitter where the Mexican official was happy for the pass of the Mexican Soccer Team to such an important event.

“Congratulations to our!!! Ready to receive the Mexican fans in Qatar. All preparations in progress,” she wrote.

The official was invited to visit the country (Photo: SRE)

In this sense, the foreign minister posted a video from the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, located in Rayán, and addressed the Mexicans who were willing to attend said foreign country during the World Cup, to point out some of the protocols that must be taken into account. bill.

“We are going to have many fans here from Mexico, look at this stadium. Everything is designed for acoustics, for distancethey have all the most modern equipment, it is probably the most modern team in the world”, Ebrard began to say with a ball in his hand and standing on the field.

Likewise, the secretary pointed out that the venue has a capacity for approximately 40,000 people and pointed out that the national team could probably play there.

It was mentioned that one of the stadiums had compatriots in the project (Photo: SRE)

“We are going to establish a special team, the first thing to do is try to register please, because then we don’t know if they are there or not, how many are there, it’s an electronic record; Second, we must be careful with what can and cannot be done in this country because there are many rules that we must observe, that we must keep in mind, ”he explained.

The official said that from now on the pertinent recommendations that fans who wish to go to Qatar to watch the matches will be publishing from the government accounts.

“And those who are not going to come, anyway they will have access to all the information, we’ll take care of that. Good luck to our National Team, of course”, she concluded with a smile on her face.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, Marcelo Ebrard made a diplomatic visit to various countries on the Asian continent and, among them, received an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, to visit the country that It will be world headquarters.

(Photo: SRE)

This meeting was also held on the occasion of verifying the progress in the construction of a World Cup venue known as the “Mexican Stadium”.

Also, during your stay Ebrard had already known the stadium Ahmed bin Ali, from which he recorded his most recent statement. According to the Qatari Foreign Minister, this venue has been related to Mexico because its construction included the participation of a group of 45 nationals.

In this sense, as explained by the SRE in a statement, the company Dunn Light Architecturewhose headquarters are located in Zapopan, Jalisco, was contracted to implement the construction of the structure roof panels of the stadium, a section also known as the membrane, as well as the internal facade. For this they used materials imported from Mexico and two other countries.

KEEP READING

The speech at FIFA of the president of the Ukrainian Football Federation from kyiv: “Our children have suffered terrible psychological wounds”

Failed as a driver, but designed Senna’s first car and was Schumacher’s talisman: Rory Byrne, the man behind Ferrari’s resurrection

FIFA published the latest ranking update and confirmed everything for the Qatar World Cup draw: the only change in the pots