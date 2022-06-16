Marcelo Ebrard announced that Mexico could host the Olympic Games again

Mexico could present its candidacy for the organization of the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2040 (Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS)

After more than 50 years of having hosted the most important sports event in the world, the door was opened for Mexico to host another edition of the Olympic Games. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Relations advanced the possibility after having met with authorities of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) and athletes for the signing of a Coordination Action Agreement.

Through his verified Twitter account, the foreign minister thanked the young people for attending the event, but the message that stood out the most was the intention to present the candidacy of Mexico for the Olympic Games. According to him, the initiative emanates from the Olympic athletes.

“I am taking your proposal to hold the Olympic Games in Mexico. If President López Obrador authorizes, we do it. Congratulations to the President of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Mary José Alcalá, Olympic diver”, she wrote on her Twitter account @m_ebrard. However, the message continued minutes later. “In the COM they ask me What if we do another Olympiad in our country? I answer why not? If we can”.

Marcelo Ebrard anticipated that the Olympic Games in Mexico could be planned for 2036 or 2040 (Photo: Twitter/@m_ebrard)

At the end of the act, in an appearance before the media. He pointed out that the process to follow consists of present the proposal to the President of the Republic. On the other hand, despite the convulsive and dark atmosphere that surrounded the event organized in 1968 by repression and student massacre of Tlatelolcoconsidered that the planning was good.

“It would be a pride for Mexico to be the venue again. If the President of the Republic authorizes it, we immediately proceed to prepare and present Mexico’s proposal so that it may be 2036 o 2040. Time is not that important, we are not thinking about it for a short-term benefit, but for Mexico to be on the international scene. The 1968 Games were very well organized by Mexico and it took a lot of work to do them”assured.

If the proposal were finalized, it would be the fourth time that Mexico has applied to host the maximum sport fair of the summer. It is worth mentioning that he has tried since 1956as well as 1960 y 1968although on the first two occasions the candidacy of Melbourne, Australia; as well as that of Rome Italyrespectively.

The 1968 edition has been the most fruitful for Mexico despite the convulsive environment surrounding its realization (Photo: AP)

Las statements of Ebrard Casaubón occurred after the agreement with which it will seek support the Olympic athletes who will attend the 2024 Paris Gamesas well as to promote and facilitate the presence of the sports disciplines that make up the Olympic calendar in all the states of the Mexican Republic.

At the ceremony he also received the recognition of the current head of the COM, Mary Jose Alcala, who also highlighted the support of the community he heads by stating that “here the doors are open, we are your allies”. On the other hand, a sector of the attendees cries of support were sent before the possibility of his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic in the 2024 elections.

Although some of the venues were already known to the public, in August 2021 the International Olympic Committee (COI) ratified the cities that will host the sports competition in the years 2024, 2028 y 2032. In that way, ParisFrance, is preparing for the organization of the next Olympic Games.

The next confirmed city is The AngelsUnited States, which will be in charge of editing 2028as well as BrisbaneAustralia in 2032. In that sense, those of 2036 and 2040 are not yet defined, so Mexico could take advantage of the opportunity to compete against Madrid for one of the two options.

