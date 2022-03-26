Marcelo Ebrard visited the “Mexican Stadium” for the Qatar World Cup

Marcelo Ebrard paid a visit to the “Mexican Stadium” in Qatar (Photo: SRE)

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), made a diplomatic visit to various countries on the Asian continent. On his tour, he received a invitation to the country of Qatar from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, Jeque Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, to verify progress in the construction of a World Cup venue known as the “Mexican Stadium”.

During his stay, Ebrard Casaubón got to know the facilities of the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, located in Rayan, the second largest city territorially and the third most populous in Qatar. Said enclosure, according to the Qatari Foreign Minister, has been associated with Mexico due to the fact that in its construction a group of 45 nationals.

As explained by the SRE in a statement, the company Dunn Light Architecturewhose headquarters are located in Zapopan, Jalisco, was contracted to implement the construction of the structure roof panels of the stadium, a section also known as the membrane, as well as the internal facade. For this they used materials imported from Mexico and two other countries.

