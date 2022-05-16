Marcelo Flores has already made a decision: “I will represent the Mexican National Team for the rest of my career”

Marcelo Flores with the Mexican National Team. Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmxEN

Marcelo Floresthe Arsenal FC youth who was born in Canada and lived many years in England, finally made a decision about his football future: “I will represent the Mexican National Team for the rest of my professional career”.

Through a letter, the 18-year-old striker ruled out the possibility of representing Canada or England in his future career as an international player. “Hello, this letter is very important to me, I have thought for a long time what to write and I am ready to share it with all of you!”.

“I have always known that this day would come sooner or later. I am currently 18 years old, but since a few years ago I have been aware of the soccer privilege I have in being able to represent 3 different National Teams,” said the player born in Ontario, Canada, at the beginning of the letter.

“When you grow up in a multicultural environment and have the blessing of feeling identified with several countries, it is normal to question your identity and sometimes even doubt your own origin (…) I was born and raised in Canada and my whole childhood is full of happy moments together with the ball (…) England is my home. It is the place where I grew up as a teenager, where I have my friends and where my dreams as a footballer have been consolidated little by little.”, he added.

Flores emphasized that, “although his heart always had a clear course”, the process of choosing the country he wants to represent it was not easy, since the love and connection for several countries is a feeling “very difficult to explain”.

“Although I have had the opportunity to represent several countries, I have always chosen to return to the camps of the Mexican National Team. That is no coincidence. The reality is that there has only been one National Team in which I have felt identified (…) The Mexican Football Federation has supported me in different facets of my football development, has invested in my growth and has always respected my freedom of decisionFlores explained.

“During this process I have questioned many things. How much Spanish do I have to know to represent Mexico? How many years of my life do I have to have lived in Mexico to not feel guilty for representing a country where I have not had the opportunity to live? Is it enough to listen to rancheras with my sisters in England?”, questioned the young footballer.

“These kinds of questions have circled my mind for a while. While I haven’t been able to discover the answers, I have at least been able to come to the following conclusion: Being different doesn’t make me less Mexican.” Flores reiterated.

Flores’ first call-up to the Senior National Team was in December 2021 for a friendly match against Chile. Due to the proximity of Qatar 2022, different Mexican soccer players hope to have their first opportunity in a World Cup.

In accordance with ESPN, the Arsenal Under 18 player will be summoned by Gerardo Martino for the tour of the Mexican National Team in the United States, in which they will face Nigeria on May 28 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, on June 2 against Uruguay at the State Farm in Phoenix, and on June 5 against Ecuador at the Soldier Field of Chicago.

After these three matches, Martino will put together a 23-25 ​​player roster for the mid-June matches in the group stage of the Nations Leaguefirst against Suriname on the 11th in Torreón, and then on the 14th as a visitor in Jamaica, in which Flores could be if he convinces and fits into the soccer approach of the Tata Martino.

