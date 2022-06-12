Marcelo Flores must stand out in the absolute Arsenal before thinking about Qatar 2022: Tata Martino

(Photo: Instagram / miseleccionmx)

The technical director of the Mexican team of football, Gerardo “Tata” MartinoHe assured this Friday that Marcelo Floresthe young promise of El Tri, must build a career in the Arsenal of the Premier League of England, and to gain experience in the senior team of his country, before thinking of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022 next November.

This was said by the Argentine strategist, former coach of Barcelona, ​​before Mexico debuted in the Concacaf Nations League receiving this Saturday the modest Surinam.

“Actually, what Marcelo does to be summoned is so that he knows what it means to be a national team; he must build a career to be considered in the future”

Flores, 18-year-old midfielder, and figure of the category sub-21 de los Gunners He is considered a jewel of Mexican soccer.

It is worth mentioning that due to its quality Marcelo was the wish of the Canadian team, country where he was born, and even threatened to represent “the maple leaf”, if he was called to the next World Cup; but in the end he decided to wear the colors that his father always wanted, just as his two sisters do: Tatiana and Silvanawho also play in minor categories of the English women’s league.

In this way, before Suriname it could be his first official match before making his debut with the Arsenal first team.

“Marcelo will have minutes in the League of Nations and must take advantage of everything that can grow around the best Mexican soccer players”

Martino accepted that the list of 23 footballers who will face the Concacaf tournament are those who fight to join a dozen names that have spent most of the management of the South American that began in 2019.

After receiving Suriname in the SST stage Corona de Torreón, Coahuila, seat of Santos Laguna, the Mexicans will visit Jamaica in their first two Nations League group A games.

“We plan to see as many players as possible in these matches so that by the end of it we will have met most of the 38 that we called up for the Nations League and the friendly matches against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador. There are five months ahead and they must make an effort to be there “

Despite the fact that the main Mexican figures such as Raul Jimenezof Wolverhampton, no Edson Alvarezfrom Ajax, the South American coach trusted that his team would deploy the same idea of ​​play against Suriname and Jamaica that he has proclaimed during his management.

“We hope to compete in the same way as in all games, to assume the leading role, to be a team that creates games, that’s what we think from day 1 and for all games,” he said.

