Marcelo Flores, new Real Oviedo player in the second division of Spain for the 2022-23 season

Marcelo Flores, new Real Oviedo player from Spain. Photo: @RealOviedo

Marcelo Flores and the Real Oviedo has made its link official for the 2022-23 season. The footballer will leave the English Arsenal as one year loan without purchase option to compete in the second division of Spain, LaLiga Smartbank. Thus, the soccer player will seek to have more activity on the field in view of a possible call with the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Through a video, the Asturian institution broke the news of the signing with a dynamic that alluded to the player’s last name when distributing flowers in the new city of the Mexican. “It has been a pleasure to have filled the city with colors and smiles, and to have been able to throw flowers to the people of Oviedo. I’m Marcelo Flores, a new Real Oviedo player and I hope to see you soon at the Tartiere”, Marcelo is heard saying.

In a statement, the carbayones They highlighted the footballer’s journey and training in Arsenal’s lower divisions, as well as his presence in the first team activities. Likewise, it highlights the frequency of Marcelo in the different categories of the Mexican National Team and his participation with the Tri mayor.

(Photo: Instagram / miseleccionmx)

The board of directors of the Spanish club explained that Marcelo will join the team’s training sessions in the coming days, without specifying when, and that it is then that the official presentationl. He indicated that the player will not make official statements until then. Under the command of the coach Jon Perez It wasthe squad is in full preseason prior to the start of LaLiga SmartBank 2022-23.

For their part, the Gunners They fired the footballers wishing him success in the new stage to come. “We wish Marcelo all the best for his loan spell in Spain and we look forward to seeing its continued development.” In the last year, the Mexican participated in a total of 23 games with the Arsenal Academy, which is the under 23 category of the institution, where he scored 11 goals and provided three assists. His outstanding presentations earned him to be considered in the first team (although he has not debuted).

Currently constituted as Real Oviedo Sociedad Anónima Deportiva, the club was officially founded in 1926 under a partnership of the pre-existing teams: Real Stadium Club Ovetense and Real Club Deportivo Oviedo. And since then it has developed in the various divisions of Spanish football.

Carlos Tartiere Municipal Stadium. Photo: @RealOviedo

Los oviedists hosts its home games at Carlos Tartiere Municipal Stadium which has an approximate capacity for 30 thousand 500 spectators. Its current squad includes names such as Braat Quentin, Davis Costas, Rodrigo Tarín, Luis Miguel Sánchez, Borja Sánchez, Erik Jirka and Borja González.

Mexico’s relationship with Real Oviedo has a history. just a few days ago, Grupo Pachuca became the majority shareholder of Real Oviedo SAD which was previously part of another Mexican consortium, Grupo Carso. After the corresponding negotiations, the shares were as follows: Grupo Pachuca as the majority with the 51%Grupo Carso was left with the 20% and the “free” shareholders with the 29%.

“With this society, whose central axis is group spirit and teamwork, but, above all, the pride, courage and determination that characterize Real Oviedo, an exciting future awaits us”, expressed the club to publicize the news.

KEEP READING:

Erling Haaland, the reinforcement of Manchester City who would make his debut against America; his value doubles that of the entire Mexican club

FIFA President was in Nuevo León and spoke about the possibility of Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup final

Pep Guardiola confused America with Chivas: “They play with Mexican cigars”