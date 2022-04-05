Marcelo Flores was called up to play for Arsenal’s first team

Marcelo Flores could have his debut in the Premier League (Photo: Instagram/10marceloflores)

The youth career Marcelo Flores began to grow in an abysmal way because at only 18 years old, the Arsenal Football Club summoned him to compete with the first team in the Premier League. Through social networks, the news was released because his father, Rubén Flores, was the one who was in charge of sharing the news with his followers.

Through a brief message on social networks, he revealed that his son had been called to appear with the Arsenal first squad for the match against Crystal Palacewhich will be played on Monday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

Rubén Flores could not hide his joy at his son’s call-up because since he joined the Arsenal Academy in 2019, he has excelled in the Under-19s, which is why coach Mikel Arteta thought of bringing him closer to the senior squad and little by little little give you minutes with the set.

Marcelo Flores’s father spread that he was summoned to the Arsenal senior team (Photo: Instagram/@10marceloflores)

Moved and with a special reminder to his son, he announced the news that surprised the followers of the Mexican-Canadian striker:

“Excitement to the fullest with the first call for @10marceloflores to the first team @Arsenal for tomorrow’s game Good luck son you have a lifetime preparing for these moments #Flor3s”.

As soon as he posted the ad, the father of Marcelo Flores began to receive a series of congratulatory messages because the fans were happy that received this opportunity very soon. And it is that his way of playing and the ability to score goals has generated a great impression among the Mexican fans.

Marcelo Flores and his first Arsenal call-up with the first team (Photo: Twitter/@Ruboflores)

Even some Internet users asked that he be one of those summoned to go to Qatar 2022: “Lord, I have never asked you for anything but that Marcelo debut with Arsenal before the World Cup” and “come on @10marceloflores to break it!!! All of Mexico supports you and we are very happy with this goal. To continue breaking it crack. Qatar awaits you!!!” were some of the messages received by the soccer player’s father.

It would not be the first time that the fans acclaim his call since since he started playing with the Tri in the lower categories, the fans insisted to see him with the older group.

It should be noted that so far the Arsenal club has not made any kind of announcement about the newssince the game will be until Monday, so it is expected that until that day they will share the complete list of the soccer players who will participate in said commitment.

Marcelo Flores has already played with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@ArsenalAcademy)

Marcelo could have his first minutes in the Premier League if the coach gives him the opportunity, so great expectations were generated among the public to see the match. The young footballer began his sports training at an early age, in 2019 he enrolled in the Arsenal FC Academy. It was in 2020 when he signed his professional contract as a striker for the team; From then on he began to be active with the Sub-18 and to record his first goals.

His talent earned him to be summoned to the Mexican Under-15 and Under-20 National Team, so since he began his career, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) considered him to be among the Aztec youth. He was one of the tournament highlights Revelations Cup sub 20 which was played in 2021.

It was until November 2021 when he had his first call to the Absolute that he directs Gerardo Tata Martino for a friendly match against Chile, which was played in December 2021.

KEEP READING:

Why Héctor Herrera could miss the Champions League

“He does not forget his older brother”: Faitelson condemned the agonizing victory of America against Necaxa

SRE alerted Mexicans to avoid fraud when acquiring a package for the Qatar 2022 World Cup