Marcelo Flores was presented with Real Oviedo: “I’m ready to show what I can do”

Marcelo Flores in his new team, Real Oviedo. Photo: @RealOviedo

The Mexican Marcelo Flores was officially presented with his new team for the 2022-23 season: the Real Oviedo of the second division LaLiga. The Asturian board of directors welcomed their new 18-year-old reinforcement to the media, who arrives from Arsenal in England, who gave him up for a year. Football player will wear the number ’19′ and assured that he is excited about the new stage in his career.

“I am very happy to be here in Oviedo. I am ready to show what I can do and I will work very hard for the team. It was the right decision to continue my career at this club. My expectations are to work hard and do the best I can for the team”, said the player.

Information in development…

