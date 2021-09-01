Marcelo Flores was summoned by the Mexican National Team sub 20

(Foto: Twitter/Ruboflores)

Marcelo Flores placeholder image was included in the squad list of the Mexican Under 20 National Team who will play two friendly matches against the whole of Spain under 19 next Friday the 3rd and Sunday the 5th of September in the Spanish city of Alicante. Flores, 17, plays for England’s Arsenal and has three nationalities: Mexican, Canadian and English.

After receiving the corresponding permits from Arsenal, Marcelo will be able to join the team led by Luis Ernesto Pérez and who will travel to European lands in the following days for the preparation matches. He will be the last player to join and the only one to do so once the national team is already on European soil.

The call for Flores is a great step in favor of the Mexican Football Federationl in the “fight” that he maintains with Canada and England for becoming the young footballer, that is, representing the country in a definitive way (because they are lower categories, it can still be required by any team). The last bid for the striker was made by the country of the maple leaf last summer prior to the Copa Ora because they included him in the pre-list, although he was discarded in the final record.

The Mexican midfielder, sometimes a forward, started the 2021-22 season in a great way with a mark of three games played and four goals scored (on matchday 1 he got a hat-trick against Aston Villa and on matchday 2 he collaborated with a goal against West Bromwich).

Marcelo Flores placeholder image Born in Canada, his mother is originally from that country, but of English descent. His father is the former footballer Mexican Ruben Flores.

The summoned

The technical director responsible for the category Luis Pérez called, outside of Marcelo Flores from the Premier League Youth and Antonio Jeremiah Leone from MLS, only Liga BBVA MX players. The teams that contribute the most footballers are Pachuca with four, América, León and Santos with 2 each. It emphasizes that Chivas does not contribute with any young people.

The full list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Pérez (Necaxa) and José Ángel Eulogio (Pachuca).

Defenders: José Manuel García (America), Antonio Jeremiah (Los Angeles), Román Torres (Necaxa), Abraham Freyfeld (Pumas) and Sebastián Yanez (Tijuana).

Midfielders: Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Fidel Ambriz (León), Saúl Zamora (León), Christian Torres (Los Angeles), Ángel Estrada (Pachuca), Bryan González (Pachuca), Emmanuel Echeverría (Santos) and Salvador Mariscal (Santos).

Forwards: Esteban Lozano (América), Rodrigo Huescas (Cruz Azul), Eduardo Mustre (Pachuca) and Jesús Hernández (Querétaro).

