Marcelo Gallardo could not retain for the fourth consecutive year the award for the best coach in America: the coach who snatched it from him

El Muñeco, who won three tournaments throughout 2021, was beaten for the first time in four years (Fotobaires)

Appearing above Marcelo gallardo At the South American level, it is currently one of the most difficult tasks to achieve. However, for the first time in the last four years; the newspaper The country, which at the end of each season distributes prizes to the most outstanding personalities of the continent, presented the award for the best coach to someone outside the technical director of River Plate. After winning two consecutive Libertadores Cups with Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira del Palmeiras was considered as the outstanding manager of 2021.

As always, the popular vote of specialists and colleagues was necessary to decide the winners. In this case, Gallardo was in the second position with 71 votes, below the Portuguese, who collected a total of 77 marking how close and even the battle was. In addition, the third place was Lionel Scaloni for his performance in the 2021 Copa América, where he broke a 28-year drought without major titles for the Argentine team and which generated 43 voters.

Ferreira cuts an impressive streak of Doll three-year-old: he was selected in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Marcelo remains in the second historical link of the award only below Carlos Bianchi, who was crowned five times: 1994, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2003. In addition, he shares a position with Jose Pekerman who was elected in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Abel Ferreira sent Deiverson to the pitch at a key moment for him to find the winning goal against Flamengo (Photo: REUTERS)

Beyond the conquest of the Argentina Super Cup 2019, Professional League 2021 Y Champions Trophy on the part of Gallardo, the impressive work of Abel Ferreira in command of Palmeiras, achieving the two-time championship in the Copa Libertadores, beating in the final Flamengo it was enough scrolls to win the vote. It is worth remembering that Verdao shared the group stage with Defensa y Justicia, Independiente del Valle and Univesitario de Perú and then eliminated Universidad Católica in the round of 16, San Pablo in the quarterfinals and Atlético Mineiro in the semifinal.

Argentina was the country with the most coaches voted by journalists on the continent with six, followed by Brazil (2), and finally Peru, Portugal and Uruguay with one coach each per nation.

THE FINAL TABLE OF THE BEST DT OF THE YEAR

1. Abel Ferreira (Portugal) 77 Votes – 36%

2. Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina) 71 Votes – 33.5%

3. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) 43 Votes – 20%

Scaloni closed the podium for his work in the Copa América 2021 (Photo: REUTERS)

4. Tite (Brazil) 8 votes – 4%

5. Cuca (Brazil) 7 Votes – 3%

6. Juan Pablo Vojvoda (Argentina) 2 Votes – 1%

7. Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina) 1 Vote – 0.5%

Ricardo Gareca (Argentina) 1 Vote – 0.5%

Fabián Bustos (Argentina) 1 Vote – 0.5%

Paulo Pezzolano (Uruguay) 1 Vote – 0.5%

Juan Reynoso (Peru) 1 Vote – 0.5%

