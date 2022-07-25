Marcelo Gallardo led River Plate’s victory against Aldosivi injured: how he was injured

* Gallardo’s walking discomfort

Before the start of match between Aldosivi and River Plate for the tenth date of the Professional League in the Jose Maria Minela Stadium from Mar del Plata, there was something that caught the attention and it was seeing the millionaire coach, Marcelo Gallardo, walking with some complication and it was due to an injury he suffered in a dive during the week. Although it was speculated that the Doll was going to be seated during the meeting, he experienced it mostly standing (without walking) in the delimited sector and with the attention that characterizes him.

This Sunday Napoleon was seen walking very slowly and that attracted attention. During the transmission of ESPNthe journalist Javier Gil Navarro, who covers the day to day of the Núñez team, said that “If they see Gallardo sitting more than necessary, it may not be because he is angry about something, but because they made a little bite during the week and he threw a little at him. You will see him walking with some difficulty”.

At 46 years old, Gallardo continues to catch on in the dives, either with the coaching staff, or mixing with the professional team. In them, he continues to show his quality, especially from the punch. This time he was injured and that affected his performance in the bank.

ElMuñeco once again felt the support of the people and the “neutrals” shouted “Gallardo, Gallardo”. For this meeting, Aprevide authorized Aldosivi to sell 16,200 more tickets, some of which were destined for non-members, who were located in the north stalls and who paid 7,000 pesos to be able to occupy one of the 4,600 seats available. It was an opportunity not to be missed since in the absence of the summer tournaments, in recent years River Plate only plays there to visit Tiburón or perhaps play a Copa Argentina match. Camouflaged River Plate fans went to accompany their team.

Gallardo was difficult to walk due to an injury (Télam)

They also made themselves heard in the goals of the Millionaire, who in the complement was able to score through Agustin Palavecino, Lucas Beltran and Miguel Borja, who had his scoring baptism in River Plate. The Colombian attacker entered in the second half and was gravitating. He recovered the ball and provided an assist on the first goal, scoring waist breaks against Tiburón’s defenders before providing another assist, this time to Beltrán, and then converted the third, which decorated the result.

Borgia with Paul Solari (another recent addition) and Nicholas De la Cruz They were successes of Gallardo in his changes that from the beginning of the second half showed his difference in hierarchy and managed to prevail in the World Cup venue.

It was the second victory in a row for the millionaire team after beating Gimnasia 1-0 last Thursday at the Monumental. With this victory, the team led by Gallardo is already eighth in the table and reached 15 units. He is seven behind the leader Atlético Tucumán, but he began with his recovery in the Professional League in which there are still 17 dates left. On the next day River Plate will receive Sarmiento de Junín on Sunday 31.

