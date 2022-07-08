Marcelo Gallardo showed his anger after River Plate’s elimination against Vélez for the Copa Libertadores: “There is a hint of total injustice”

“If you have to search for something to search without being certain of what you are looking for, or to search for search, there is a hint of total injustice. It is what is reflected in the play itself, to collect something you are not sure about… Afterwards, I don’t have many more things to say because I don’t get other things than to feel that today we were harmed by that failure that is not seen. There is no clarity. Injustice is what accompanies us at this time.”

Thus he prologued Marcelo Gallardo the start of the post-elimination press conference River Plate of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Velez. The annulled goal to Matías Suárez that could take the series to penalties was inescapable for the DT. Indeed, the slow motion allows us to perceive that there was a brush on his arm after the header to the net, but the proof of the difficulty of the action is that it took 7 minutes to sanction, and for this he asked the assistant Claudio Ríos for help , who also approached the VAR screen. Did you decide convinced?

It was annulled at the request of the VAR

“Then there is the disappointment of having expectations of wanting to go further in the Cup. Beyond the injustice, the disappointment is not having been able to be at the best football moment, but in these instances of the Cup these specific things happen. Today we got to shot with the result, but a mistake prevented us from having that chance to fight it to the end. And then the little criteria there is, with so much cutting of the game. Today it happened to us, but tomorrow it happens to someone else. This ends up deceiving the spirit of football”, continued the Doll, who decided to leave the match analysis in the background.

Taking up the controversial decision of the Chilean judge Roberto Tobar, along with the call of the VAR, he added: “Football is something else, there has to be a spirit of competition that the referees have to apply. Unfortunately, the referees are never able to bring that spirit of the game, that the game flows. Y if six or seven minutes go by and they don’t resolve situations, then they can recover that time. Today is the anger and injustice. Y then we will take care of what belongs to us. Today the facts ended up corroborating that, a difficult series. I don’t have much to say, just accompany the players in this process of anguish. Today you have to chew the anger and continue”.

It is that the stumble in the round of 16 was unexpected for a squad that was armed to fight for the title. However, Gallardo admitted that although the team did not have the performance that it usually has in this type of cross, an improvement was seen compared to the first game in Liniers: “I think we were much better than the previous game in terms of development and operation. Vélez closed our roads, but two minutes later a clear goal that hit the post. That is also part of the game, efficiency and forcefulness. That play could have changed and it did not happen. We were superior, but when Vélez has spaces he also has good players”.

“It remains to accompany the players in this process of anguish. We had another expectation, but this goes on. Today you have to chew the anger, tomorrow you have to get up and continue because this is football and it is part of life itself. We will continue with that enthusiasm of getting up tomorrow and training to come back to life, It’s the only thing we have a left. Digest what we are experiencing, tomorrow we will think about what is coming ”, was the closure that Gallardo tried to give to the anguish that this surprising elimination generated.

In another order, he spoke of the return of Matias Suarez and the performance of Juanfer Quintero. “Today appeared Suarez after a long time, he had that chance to play half an hour. With his physical drawbacks and yet, as he is a quality player, he was able to generate good things for the team and they disallowed a goal. He is a player that unfortunately we could not have in conditions, but he is a footballer that we value very much. And Juanfer entered that half hour, he is also a quality player. When they are in a game, when they take on that game commitment, things come out, but we need it to have more continuity. Not just them, but others as well.”

Finally, he referred to the last duel of Julian Alvarez, since he will join Manchester City, and if it was also a farewell to Enzo Fernández: “It is still not clear about Enzo, I am going to talk about Julián, which was his last game. What I told him personally with his colleagues, for me is a reason for enormous pride to have trained him in these years and shared his growth and football evolution. Today he leaves for one of the most important teams in the world, that gives me a lot of happiness. I thanked him because he could have relaxed several dates ago, and he didn’t. He did not spare a bite, a touch, or an effort, and that has a lot of value. That is a source of pride for me I have seen it grow and evolve. He has shown that he deserves this opportunity that he has, not only to me but to all of Argentine football. He is going to be an elite player, I wish him the best. He is a great boy and a great professional, the best for him and his whole family”.

KEEP READING:

The proof of Suárez’s hand? The slow-motion video of River Plate’s annulled goal against Vélez that can put an end to the controversy

Controversial decision of the VAR in River Plate-Vélez: did the ball hit the arm of Matías Suárez in the goal?

What are the three main candidates to replace Sebastián Battaglia as coach of Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors fired Sebastián Battaglia after elimination in the Copa Libertadores

The funny viral video that summarizes the collapse of Barcelona in three minutes

After the phrase that resonated in Boca, Battaglia asked to speak and starred in a tense interview with Vignolo: “The other day you said he was rude”