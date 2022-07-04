Marcelo Gallardo surprised and suspended the press conference after the fall of River Plate against Hurricane

(Photobaires)

River Plate was overtaken by Huracán and reaches its worst moment for the rematch against Vélez Sarsfield. The Millionaire fell 3-2 at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium in Parque Patricios, for the sixth date of the Professional League, and was unable to raise his head after the midweek defeat for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 disputed in Liners.

Yes ok the formation before the Globe was integrated by a majority of substitutesthe performance of the team was again very irregular, with a first stage to be forgotten and a complement with a slight reaction, but it was very uphill for having played for more than an hour with one less due to the expulsion of Jonatan Maidana 30 minutes into the first half.

This will surely have influenced the mood of Marcelo Gallardo who surprisingly decided to suspend the conference press and go quietly. The Doll thus avoided questions that could bother him related to the controversial plays in the expulsion of Maidana and in the González Pirez penalty on Cóccaro, as well as about the reinforcements that could not yet be closed (case Luis Suárez and Miguel Borja) .

The coaching staff will try to turn the page quickly and focus on Wednesday’s momentous match against Vélez Sarsfield for the return leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The meeting will take place at the Monumental stadium, from 9:30 p.m. The campus is scheduled for this Monday, from 4:00 p.m. in the property that River Plate owns in Ezeiza.

