Marcelo Salas’ sharp response to those who criticize Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa directed Salas four official matches in the Chilean national team (Chilean Selection Press)

Marcelo bielsa he is one of the most respected coaches in the world. Those who have been directed by him usually have words of respect and admiration for him, because beyond laughing at his follies and his intense way of working, they usually highlight the wisdom that he applies both on and off the field. However, there are those who criticize him on various issues and the one who raised his voice to demonstrate against them was Marcelo Salas placeholder image.

The Matador came to work under the orders of the Loco in 2007, during four games of the qualifying rounds towards the World Cup in South Africa 2010. There were two defeats, a draw and a victory that he reaped at that time, when the coach’s cycle had just started and was much discussed, but apparently that handful of matches was Enough so that to this day, Salas speaks wonders of the coach.

“The tactical part that he gave to this generation was fundamental to achieve what was achieved, because deep down he ordered you. Beyond changing the head, that everyone likes to talk that the mentality changedd, what Bielsa did is that he ordered you on the court. He gave you weapons, because to all the good that we are, he gave the other part, the physical, to put and attack without fear”, Said the former scorer in dialogue with the Tribuna Andes magazine.

Although he did not win titles, Bielsa’s cycle was a success because he managed to qualify La Roja for the World Cup in South Africa and he managed to lay the foundations for the team that would later become American champion with Jorge Sampaoli and Juan Antonio Pizzi. In that selection they already stood out Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal, Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sánchez, Jorge Valdivia and Mauricio Isla, among others, who would later become the members of the so-called Gold Generation of Chile.

Bielsa was in charge of the Chilean national team between 2007 and 2011 (NA)

“I mean, when they say that Bielsa didn’t leave anything behind, it’s because you didn’t have it or you’re shitting your head”Salas fired vehemently at those who criticize the Argentine coach. In this sense, he insisted: “For me (Bielsa) is one of the best coaches I had. I came from Europe, from being with Lippi and a tactical hour, from Ericksson, another tactical hour, with movement here and there. So for me it was not something new, but if you have to evaluate a coach for his work, he was one of the best. He left me a lot, I learned a lot ”.

The curious thing is that Salas was directed by Bielsa almost towards the end of his career and in just four official matches, which further exalts the figure of Loco, who after his time in Chile went through Athletic Bilbao, Olympique de Marseille, Lille and now has become an idol of Leeds, with whom he managed to ascend to the Premier League .

