March 2021 Xbox Live Gold Free Games Officially Announced

Microsoft has officially revealed what the free Xbox Live Gold games for March 2021 that we can enjoy without additional cost if we are subscribed to the service. And be careful, because between pirates, flames, shots and sharp weapons things are going well. These are the games that are coming and the dates they will be available.

The free Xbox Live Gold games for March 2021 and the dates they will be available

The first of the free Xbox Live Gold games of March 2021 is Warface: Breakout, which will be available from March 1 to March 31 for download on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. It is a tactical first-person shooter that works as a spin-off of the Warface franchise. Competitive experience with control adapted to the controls.

Warface: Breakout

The second game is the classic Metal Slug 3, which we can download from March 1 to March 15 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Xbox 360. This is the mythical game that appeared on arcade machines in 2000 and was ported to the Xbox original. It is not the version that incorporates additional modes and other features, but the version included in Xbox Live Arcade in 2008.

The third is Port Royale 3, which we can download for free from March 16 until March 31 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Xbox 360. It is a pirate simulator set in the 17th century Caribbean Sea.

Finally, we can enjoy the game Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse from March 31 to April 15 on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. It is a double stick action game launched in 2018 where we take control of a few mecha in games designed to cooperate between four players .

To be able to access these free games you will have to be subscribed to the Xbox Live Gold service during the month of March 2021, and don’t forget that it is included in subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. What do you think of the game selection for this month?