March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 20 to March 20.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the twenty seventh consecutive month with a model fame index of 6,488,864 for March. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “ARMY,” “Filter,” and “Grammy Award,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “grateful,” “expertise,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.24 % optimistic reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo held onto his spot at second place this month with a model fame index of 5,978,646.

In the meantime, SHINee’s Minho rose to 3rd place within the rankings after having fun with a whopping 221.41 % enhance in his model fame index since February. Minho’s complete rating got here out to 4,963,529 for March.

Lastly, BTS’s Jungkook, V, and Suga claimed the subsequent three spots on the checklist at fourth, fifth, and sixth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo SHINee’s Minho BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s V BTS’ Suga BIGBANG’s G-Dragon EXO’s Chanyeol BTS’s Jin BTS’s RM BTS’s J-Hope SHINee’s Taemin SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu SHINee’s Onew Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul EXO’s Kai EXO’s Baekhyun Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun DRIPPIN’s Cha Jun Ho NCT’s Jaehyun DRIPPIN’s Hwang Yun Seong NCT’s Doyoung Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk Ciipher’s Hyunbin DRIPPIN’s Joo Chang Uk MONSTA X’s Kihyun NCT’s Jungwoo ONF’s Hyojin Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk Ciipher’s Tan

Watch Cha Eun Woo in his newest drama “True Magnificence” with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)