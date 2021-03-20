General News

March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March 20, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 20 to March 20.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the twenty seventh consecutive month with a model fame index of 6,488,864 for March. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “ARMY,” “Filter,” and “Grammy Award,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “grateful,” “expertise,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.24 % optimistic reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo held onto his spot at second place this month with a model fame index of 5,978,646.

In the meantime, SHINee’s Minho rose to 3rd place within the rankings after having fun with a whopping 221.41 % enhance in his model fame index since February. Minho’s complete rating got here out to 4,963,529 for March.

Lastly, BTS’s Jungkook, V, and Suga claimed the subsequent three spots on the checklist at fourth, fifth, and sixth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. SHINee’s Minho
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s V
  6. BTS’ Suga
  7. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  8. EXO’s Chanyeol
  9. BTS’s Jin
  10. BTS’s RM
  11. BTS’s J-Hope
  12. SHINee’s Taemin
  13. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  14. SHINee’s Onew
  15. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  16. EXO’s Kai
  17. EXO’s Baekhyun
  18. Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun
  19. DRIPPIN’s Cha Jun Ho
  20. NCT’s Jaehyun
  21. DRIPPIN’s Hwang Yun Seong
  22. NCT’s Doyoung
  23. Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk
  24. Ciipher’s Hyunbin
  25. DRIPPIN’s Joo Chang Uk
  26. MONSTA X’s Kihyun
  27. NCT’s Jungwoo
  28. ONF’s Hyojin
  29. Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk
  30. Ciipher’s Tan

