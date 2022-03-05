March brings a lot of variety to Nvidia’s service

In the streaming gaming landscape, GeForce NOW is without a doubt one of the heavyweights. Your service, which every month it is updated with more and more titles, it allows you to play your own games from a remote computer. It is thanks to this that it differs from the competition.

Although other services subordinate what you can do to their own catalogue, the bet of Nvidia makes games from your Steam and Epic Games library compatible to be executed by their computers. The number of games supported by the company continues to grow, and today we are going to talk about the new additions for the month of March.

Well, the month opens in style with Shadow Warrior 3, the new frenetic FPS from Devolver Digital, which brings its action and thug melee combat to Nvidia’s service. We were able to analyze the title in 3DJuegos PC and we thought a solid shooter which needs a couple of patches to fix minor issues.

Of course, if you have read the headline you will know that this is not the only addition It arrives during the third month of the year. We start by talking about the games that are released right now on the service. Here is the full list:

But wait, what’s more! In addition to all of these games, the following will be joining the roster of supported names throughout the month:

Buccaneers! (7 de marzo and steam)

Ironsmith Medieval Simulator (March 9 on Steam)

Distant Worlds 2 (10 de marzo and Steam)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (17 de marzo en Steam)

The Settlers (March 17 on Ubisoft Connect)

Syberia: The World Before (18 de marzo en Steam y Epic Games Store)

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (24 de marzo en Steam)

Turbo Sloths (March 30 on Steam)

Blood West (Steam)

Bus Driver Simulator (Steam)

Conan Chop Chop (Steam)

Dread Hunger (Steam)

Fury Unleashed (Steam)

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

Martha is Dead (Steam y Epic Games Store)

Power to the People (Steam)

Project Zomboid (Steam)

Rugby 22 (Steam)

Of course, we are facing a powerful month for Nvidia and its commitment to cloud gaming, which continues to grow nonstop and does not look like it will do so soon. If any of these titles are in your sights, you don’t need a high-end PC to be able to enjoy it.