March Comebacks And Debuts Coming Your Way

Many Ok-pop artists have introduced March comebacks, and the month may also embody some thrilling debuts!

Take a look at what’s developing under.

March 1

ATEEZ makes a comeback on March 1 with their mini album “ZERO: FEVER Half.2.”

March 2

VERIVERY returns on March 2 with the only album “SERIES ‘O’ ROUND 1: HALL.”

March 3

Rain is again on March 3 along with his mini album “PIECES by RAIN,” which incorporates the title monitor “WHY DON’T WE” that includes Chungha.

iKON drops the digital single “Why Why Why” that day.

Singer-songwriter DEMIAN releases his single “A Blue not Blues” on March 3, which incorporates the title monitor “LOVE%” that includes DAWN.

March 4

Park Ji Hoon releases the tune “Name U Up” that includes Lee Hello and produced by Major on March 4.

CHECKMATE shares the only “YOU” that day.

IZ returns with the only “StorIZ:New Born” on March 4.

March 5

G-reyish is about to launch the mini album “M” on March 5.

March 8

BDC makes a comeback on March 8 with their mini album “THE INTERSECTION : DISCOVERY.”

New boy group WOW debuts that day.

March 11

GHOST9 releases the mini album “NOW: The place We Are, Right here” on March 11.

March 15

PENTAGON makes a March 15 comeback with the mini album “LOVE or TAKE.”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) releases the only album “SET” that day.

Ciipher, the primary boy group below Rain’s Rain Firm, debuts on March 15.

RBW’s new lady group PURPLE Ok!SS additionally debuts that day.

March 16

Tremendous Junior’s album “The Renaissance” is due out on March 16, following the postponement of its launch.

MY.st releases their mini album “THE GLOW: Phantasm” that day.

March 17

Jessi makes a comeback on March 17.

Weeekly returns that day with their mini album “We Play.”

DSP Media’s new boy group MIRAE debuts on March 17 with the mini album “KILLA.”

Extra to sit up for

IU will probably be returning in March together with her fifth full album. It’s additionally been introduced that WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon will share a solo full-length album in the course of the month. Following reviews that BLACKPINK member Rosé’s solo debut is developing in March, YG Leisure responded that they may announce the date afterward.

Which March launch are you essentially the most enthusiastic about?