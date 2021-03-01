General News

March Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March 1, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided by an information evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and group indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between February 1 and March 1.

Kim So Yeon, who’s at the moment starring within the wildly standard SBS drama “The Penthouse 2,” held onto her spot on the high of this month’s listing with a model status index of 5,141,911.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Kim So Yeon’s key phrase evaluation included “The Penthouse 2,” “villainess,” and “Eugene,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “highly effective,” “robust,” and “dominate.” The actress’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 81.95 p.c optimistic reactions.

Tune Joong Ki, the star of tvN’s new drama “Vincenzo,” got here in at an in depth second with a model status index of 5,123,964 for March.

Lastly, Lee Da Hee, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s sci-fi motion thriller “L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” took third place within the rankings with a model status index of 4,487,022.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Kim So Yeon
  2. Tune Joong Ki
  3. Lee Da Hee
  4. S.E.S.’s Eugene
  5. Choi Kang Hee
  6. Jeon Yeo Bin
  7. Kim So Hyun
  8. Cho Seung Woo
  9. Lee Re
  10. Kim Rae Received
  11. Uhm Ki Joon
  12. Park Shin Hye
  13. Eum Moon Suk
  14. Kim Younger Kwang
  15. Sung Hoon
  16. Yeo Jin Goo
  17. 2PM’s Taecyeon
  18. Shin Ha Kyun
  19. Received Jin Ah
  20. Lee Search engine optimisation Jin
  21. Jung Bo Suk
  22. SF9’s Rowoon
  23. Kim Sung Oh
  24. Jin Ki Joo
  25. Bong Tae Gyu
  26. Park Joo Mi
  27. Lee Joo Younger
  28. Lee Tae Gon
  29. Ji Soo
  30. Lee So Yeon

