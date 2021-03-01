March Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided by an information evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and group indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between February 1 and March 1.

Kim So Yeon, who’s at the moment starring within the wildly standard SBS drama “The Penthouse 2,” held onto her spot on the high of this month’s listing with a model status index of 5,141,911.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Kim So Yeon’s key phrase evaluation included “The Penthouse 2,” “villainess,” and “Eugene,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “highly effective,” “robust,” and “dominate.” The actress’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 81.95 p.c optimistic reactions.

Tune Joong Ki, the star of tvN’s new drama “Vincenzo,” got here in at an in depth second with a model status index of 5,123,964 for March.

Lastly, Lee Da Hee, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s sci-fi motion thriller “L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” took third place within the rankings with a model status index of 4,487,022.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

Kim So Yeon Tune Joong Ki Lee Da Hee S.E.S.’s Eugene Choi Kang Hee Jeon Yeo Bin Kim So Hyun Cho Seung Woo Lee Re Kim Rae Received Uhm Ki Joon Park Shin Hye Eum Moon Suk Kim Younger Kwang Sung Hoon Yeo Jin Goo 2PM’s Taecyeon Shin Ha Kyun Received Jin Ah Lee Search engine optimisation Jin Jung Bo Suk SF9’s Rowoon Kim Sung Oh Jin Ki Joo Bong Tae Gyu Park Joo Mi Lee Joo Younger Lee Tae Gon Ji Soo Lee So Yeon

