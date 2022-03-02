March free games for subscribers on PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro and Prime Gaming

Action, independent games and strategy among the novelties of the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia services.

Although attention is increasingly directed towards on-demand gaming services, with Xbox Game Pass in the lead, there is still room in 2022 for PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold and other alternatives that can be enjoyed free of charge for a subscription additional number of proposals each month. March is no less, and we find from great independent adventures to the occasional heavyweight. Without further ado, we invite you to take a look at what’s new in the services of PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

PS Plus

We start on PS Plus with ARK: Survival Evolved. For some time now, multiplayer action and survival video games have enjoyed great popularity, this being one of their first and best examples, ideal for all those looking to travel to a world of prehistoric creatures and dinosaurs.

Team Sonic Racing offers us a frenetic arcade-style racing game set in incredible worlds, all always with the leading role of SEGA’s blue hedgehog. In short, an ideal proposal for all those who want to have fun with their friends by playing a few games both at home and online.

Only for PS5 users is the third PS Plus proposal, one of the great surprises of its launch year and highly recommended for all those speedrunners. Ghostrunner invites users to fight their way through a cyberpunk megastructure in intense clashes not suitable for calm users.

As a bonus we find Ghost of Tsushima: Legends or, in other words, the multiplayer of the acclaimed action and adventure video game in an open world feudal Japan. Up to four exciting game modes await users who want to delve into this experience developed by Sucker Punch Productions.

PlayStation Plus Collection [Solo PS5]

The launch of PS5 was accompanied in November by the PlayStation Plus Collection, an assortment of 20 PS4 video games that defined their generation:

Xbox Live Gold

Xbox invites us to discover The Flame in the Flood, a rogue-lite with a beautiful visual staging where we have to move through a post-apocalyptic America in search of food, on foot or by raft. Interesting are also those responsible, with the BioShock art director at the helm and other industry veterans.

From the quiet to the high tension of street soccer in Street Power Soccer. The video game will arrive in the second half of the month at the Microsoft service, pitting players against great legends of street soccer, or their friends through various game modes, all with the incentive of doing all kinds of tricks with superpowers.

To finish, like every month the Games with Gold look back. On the one hand, it does so with a veteran role-playing and action adventure set in a vast fantasy world, Sacred 2, and on the other, with a fun video game based on a highly successful children’s animated series, we’re talking about SpongeBob’s Truth or Square.

Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is once again the territory to discover some independent proposals with a lot to offer. For example, we have The Stillness of the Wind, a quiet game about life and loss, or SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, a card-fighting adventure from the Image & Form Games series. In addition, Madden NFL 22 American football and Surviving Mars are also coming.

Madden NFL 22



Surviving Mars



Crypto Against All Odds



I’m looK INside



Pesterquest



SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech



The Stillness of the Wind

Stadia Pro

Amid rumors about its future, Stadia Pro continues for another month offering users incentives to join the service. On this occasion we find as the most outstanding work the vertiginous action video game Darksiders Genesis although much more, up to five proposals with enough terror, action and some monsters.

Adam Wolfe



Dawn of the Monsters



Darksiders Genesis



Darkwood



Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition

Other subscription services

Game Pass y PS Now

In addition to these services that we have told you about, there are other subscription platforms that you can join. For example, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, which will give you access to a huge number of video games for a few euros per month, with options to play through the cloud as well.

