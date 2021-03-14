General News

March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March 14, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of varied woman teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from February 14 to March 14.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot on the prime of the listing once more this month with a model status index of three,672,760. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Rosé,” “On The Floor,” and “solo,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “robust,” “launch,” and “comeback.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.50 p.c optimistic reactions.

Courageous Women, whose reputation is presently skyrocketing after their 2017 monitor “Rollin’” lately went viral, shot as much as second place within the rankings this month with a model status index of three,556,213 for March.

Lastly, IZ*ONE took third place for the month with a model status index of two,648,050.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Courageous Women
  3. IZ*ONE
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. MAMAMOO
  6. TWICE
  7. Pink Velvet
  8. Oh My Girl
  9. GFRIEND
  10. Women’ Technology
  11. Dreamcatcher
  12. LOONA
  13. ITZY
  14. aespa
  15. Apink
  16. Lovelyz
  17. Weeekly
  18. WJSN
  19. TRI.BE
  20. EXID
  21. MOMOLAND
  22. PIXY
  23. Rocket Punch
  24. LABOUM
  25. fromis_9
  26. STAYC
  27. APRIL
  28. Girl’s Day
  29. ELRIS
  30. Weki Meki

