March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of varied woman teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from February 14 to March 14.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot on the prime of the listing once more this month with a model status index of three,672,760. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Rosé,” “On The Floor,” and “solo,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “robust,” “launch,” and “comeback.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.50 p.c optimistic reactions.

Courageous Women, whose reputation is presently skyrocketing after their 2017 monitor “Rollin’” lately went viral, shot as much as second place within the rankings this month with a model status index of three,556,213 for March.

Lastly, IZ*ONE took third place for the month with a model status index of two,648,050.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK Courageous Women IZ*ONE (G)I-DLE MAMAMOO TWICE Pink Velvet Oh My Girl GFRIEND Women’ Technology Dreamcatcher LOONA ITZY aespa Apink Lovelyz Weeekly WJSN TRI.BE EXID MOMOLAND PIXY Rocket Punch LABOUM fromis_9 STAYC APRIL Girl’s Day ELRIS Weki Meki

