March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 27 to March 27.

BTS held onto their spot at first place within the rankings this month, scoring a model popularity index of 12,580,406 for March.

In the meantime, Courageous Women made a splashy debut on the listing at second place with a model popularity index of 11,020,770.

Im Younger Woong got here in third place with a model popularity index of 10,238,854, and IU adopted at fourth place with a complete index of 8,460,932.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her solo debut within the rankings at fifth place this month, scoring a model popularity index of 5,713,100 for March. (BLACKPINK additionally charted individually at seventh place.)

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS Courageous Women Im Younger Woong IU BLACKPINK’s Rosé Younger Tak BLACKPINK Lee Chan Received (G)I-DLE IZ*ONE Oh My Lady NCT Kang Daniel Kim Hee Jae Lee Seung Gi TWICE Jung Dong Received MAMAMOO’s Hwasa SEVENTEEN Jang Min Ho Music Ga In Noel EXO Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon Sunmi Chungha HyunA Crimson Velvet Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure GFRIEND

