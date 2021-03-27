General News

March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March 27, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 27 to March 27.

BTS held onto their spot at first place within the rankings this month, scoring a model popularity index of 12,580,406 for March.

In the meantime, Courageous Women made a splashy debut on the listing at second place with a model popularity index of 11,020,770.

Im Younger Woong got here in third place with a model popularity index of 10,238,854, and IU adopted at fourth place with a complete index of 8,460,932.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her solo debut within the rankings at fifth place this month, scoring a model popularity index of 5,713,100 for March. (BLACKPINK additionally charted individually at seventh place.)

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. Courageous Women
  3. Im Younger Woong
  4. IU
  5. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  6. Younger Tak
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Lee Chan Received
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. IZ*ONE
  11. Oh My Lady
  12. NCT
  13. Kang Daniel
  14. Kim Hee Jae
  15. Lee Seung Gi
  16. TWICE
  17. Jung Dong Received
  18. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  19. SEVENTEEN
  20. Jang Min Ho
  21. Music Ga In
  22. Noel
  23. EXO
  24. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  25. Sunmi
  26. Chungha
  27. HyunA
  28. Crimson Velvet
  29. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  30. GFRIEND

