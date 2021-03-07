March Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection reveals!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, interplay, media protection, neighborhood consciousness, and viewership indexes of fifty common selection packages, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 7 to March 7.

TV Chosun’s common trot audition program “Miss Trot 2” remained No. 1 on the record this month with a model status index of 25,813,256, marking a modest 0.53 p.c improve in its rating since February.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Sing Once more” rose to No. 2 within the rankings with a model status index of 8,869,261 for March.

Lastly, MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) took third place for the month with a complete index of seven,909,423.

Try the highest 20 for this month under!

“Miss Trot 2” “Sing Once more” “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) “Love Name Middle” “Trot Nationwide Pageant” “Youn’s Keep” “PPONG Faculty” “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” “How Do You Play?” “Working Man” “The Supervisor” “You Quiz on the Block” “Radio Star” “We Obtained Divorced” “The King of Masks Singer” “Ask Us Something” “My Ugly Duckling” “Spouse’s Style” “Can’t Be First” (literal translation) “The Return of Superman”

