March Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March 6, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of fifty standard entertainers, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 6 to March 6.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the record this month with a model status index of 1,513,363. Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “You Quiz,” “BTS,” and “Come Again Residence,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “problem,” “launch,” and “mannequin.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 71.09 p.c optimistic reactions.

Jang Do Yeon rose to second place with a model status index of 978,551, marking a 19.65 p.c rise in her rating since February.

Lastly, Kim Jong Kook got here in at an in depth third with a model status index of 975,545 for March.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Jang Do Yeon
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Park Na Rae
  5. Park Myung Soo
  6. Ahn Jung Hwan
  7. Kang Ho Dong
  8. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  9. Kim Sung Joo
  10. Search engine optimization Jang Hoon
  11. Kim Gura
  12. Lee Kwang Soo
  13. Kim Jong Min
  14. Lee Sang Min
  15. Jo Se Ho
  16. Lee Soo Geun
  17. HaHa
  18. Lee Hyori
  19. Yoo Hee Yeol
  20. Yoon Jong Shin
  21. Kim Joon Ho
  22. Choi Yang Rak
  23. Cha Tae Hyun
  24. Yang Se Hyung
  25. Shin Dong Yup
  26. Yang Se Chan
  27. Lee Kyung Kyu
  28. Tune Hae
  29. Tune Eun Yi
  30. Jun Hyun Moo

Watch Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Jong Kook on “Operating Man” with English subtitles under!

