March Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of fifty standard entertainers, utilizing massive knowledge collected from February 6 to March 6.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the record this month with a model status index of 1,513,363. Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “You Quiz,” “BTS,” and “Come Again Residence,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “problem,” “launch,” and “mannequin.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 71.09 p.c optimistic reactions.

Jang Do Yeon rose to second place with a model status index of 978,551, marking a 19.65 p.c rise in her rating since February.

Lastly, Kim Jong Kook got here in at an in depth third with a model status index of 975,545 for March.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Yoo Jae Suk Jang Do Yeon Kim Jong Kook Park Na Rae Park Myung Soo Ahn Jung Hwan Kang Ho Dong Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Kim Sung Joo Search engine optimization Jang Hoon Kim Gura Lee Kwang Soo Kim Jong Min Lee Sang Min Jo Se Ho Lee Soo Geun HaHa Lee Hyori Yoo Hee Yeol Yoon Jong Shin Kim Joon Ho Choi Yang Rak Cha Tae Hyun Yang Se Hyung Shin Dong Yup Yang Se Chan Lee Kyung Kyu Tune Hae Tune Eun Yi Jun Hyun Moo

