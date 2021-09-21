Marcia Lucas, editor of the unique Superstar Wars motion pictures, displays her anger at the most recent trilogy: “They do not know”

Disney’s newest Superstar Wars film trilogy has its fanatics, however Marcia Lucas isn’t amongst them. The Oscar-winning editor of the unique trilogy (and ex-wife of George Lucas) makes her take at the sequels very transparent in a scathing foreword to Howard Kazanjian: A Manufacturer’s Existence..

Be aware: spoilers for the most recent Superstar Wars film trilogy beneath.

Within the foreword to the e book, Marcia Lucas lashes out at Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and The Pressure Awakens director JJ Abrams, arguing that “they have got no clue about superstar wars“and criticizing the verdict to kill the franchise icons Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

“They do not get it“writes Lucas.”And JJ Abrams is writing those tales: after I noticed the film the place Han Solo is killed, I used to be livid … There was once no explanation why for it. I assumed, “You do not perceive the historical past of the Jedi. You do not perceive the magic of Superstar Wars. Do you eliminate Han Solo? After which on the finish of the latter, they make Luke crumble. They killed Han Solo. They killed Luke Skywalker. And they do not have Princess Leia anymore. And they are spitting out motion pictures annually.“.

He additionally does not appear to have a lot love for the nature of Rey performed through Daisy Ridley., declaring the numerous unanswered questions surrounding the nature and his background previous to Episode IX (when it sounds as if he wrote this prologue).

“They usually suppose you have to draw in feminine audiences, so now their major personality is that this lady, who is meant to have Jedi powers, however we do not know the way she were given Jedi powers, or who she is. It is bullshit. The tales are horrible. Horrible. Simply terrible“.

And, in all probability to make issues transparent, Marcia Lucas additionally directs her anger towards George Lucas’s prequel trilogy., revealing that his unhappiness with Episode I actually introduced him to tears in 1999.

“I consider I went out to the car parking zone, sat in my automotive and cried“writes Lucas.”I cried. I cried as a result of I did not suppose it was once excellent. And I assumed that [George] I had any such wealthy vein to take advantage of, any such wealthy palette with which to inform tales … There have been issues I did not like in regards to the forged, and issues I did not like in regards to the tale, and issues I did not like: it was once numerous goodies for sight. CG“.

Lucas is understood for his paintings at the montage of the 3 authentic Superstar Wars motion pictures.. It received the Oscar for Easiest Modifying in 1977 for the primary installment, after being nominated for American Graffiti (1973). He additionally received a BAFTA for his paintings on Taxi Driving force (1976).

JJ Abrams turns out to have stated the lingering controversy surrounding the 2020 Superstar Wars sequels, admitting that he has “discovered the laborious means” to all the time move into new initiatives with a transparent plan.

As for the way forward for the franchise, we lately discovered that the impending Superstar Wars Visions anime anthology would be the first mission set after the occasions of The Upward thrust of Skywaker, even though it’s unclear if the collection is destined to grow to be a part of reputable canon. .