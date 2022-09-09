Marciano Cantero, leader of Los Enanitos Verdes, died at the age of 62

The musician died at the age of 62 Horace Edward Marciano Cantero Hernandez, legendary singer, bassist and leader of The Green Dwarfs, one of the emblematic bands of Argentine rock. He had been hospitalized since the end of August, at the Cuyo Clinic in the City of Mendoza. Juan Carlos Mendiry, band manager confirmed the sad news to Teleshow.

The artist had been admitted days ago due to abdominal pain, which forced him to be hospitalized.. The doctors detected a “kidney condition”. His health picture worsened on Wednesday, September 7, as indicated by relatives.

Minutes after the information was known, his son Javier spoke to the local press at the door of the clinic. “As much as I am very sad, I am 30 and these 30 years that I was able to spend with him was a gift. I can’t help but be happy for the great man he was and for all the love that was returned to him these days,” said the young man.

When asked about his father’s last hours, Javier said: “After the operation he had not so good moments. Today was better, but the truth is that the situation was critical. The truth is that the picture was not very good. I want them to remember him not only as the composer, the singer, the artist he was, but also as a wonderful person and my best friend in the world, “said the singer’s relative in dialogue with the media The Andes.

“He always said in all the interviews that ‘Amigos’ – because of the song – he composed it because he wanted his son to be his best friend, and it came true and he knew it, so that leaves me alone,” he completed very sadly.

The doctors detected a “kidney condition”. His health picture worsened on Wednesday, September 7, as indicated by relatives

With a great career in national rock, Marciano was at the forefront of the mythical group that became one of the most exportable of Argentine music since its inception. Among his greatest successes stand out “The green wall“I saw you on a train“For the rest” y “Bolivian lament”. In 1984, the group composed of Felipe Staiti on guitar, Daniel Piccolo on drums and Marciano on vocals, he was chosen as Revelation at the Festival de la Falda.

And this was the impulse that the band needed to decide to move definitively to Buenos Aires, with the great objective of recording their first album, which would bear the name of the band. That album included the theme “I’m still singing”, which wreaked havoc on the radio, quickly becoming a rock “classic”. In 1986 they released their second LP, “Time trial”, which spread their popularity and led them to play on the radios of neighboring countries. And, in 1988, they fulfilled their dream of being in the Vina del Mar festivalwhere they became creditors of two “Silver Torches”.

The Green Dwarfs – Bolivian Lament

That labor decision implied him ending his courtship with Viviana, a woman he had met in his native province. He fell madly in love with her. But then life put him at a crossroads. “When we left with Los Enanitos (to Buenos Aires) we stopped going out because I had to continue, but we never had a fight, we ended up well”, the composer had recalled in an interview with Bebe Contepomi for Everything Else Too, on Mega 98.3. And that’s how the couple ended, but not love.

At that time, the contact between Marciano and Viviana continued by mail. She sent him letters that he received in the city of Buenos Aires. And that she, obviously, she kept tenaciously. This is how, while on tour in Bogotá, one day the composer was inspired by those letters to write one of his most memorable songs: “your old letters. “I always wondered why everything that happened had happened, the lyrics reflect the pain of that moment,” the artist had explained. The song, which was included in the famous Contrarreloj album of 1986, had a phrase that will remain forever engraved in the young people of the time when they wondered: And where is that beautiful illusion now?

Finally, in 2018 Marciano and Viviana met again in the land of good wine. And they were able to give that story a telenovela closure. “Fortunately we met again and got married last year”, Cantero had recounted in 2020, who decided to settle again in the city that saw him grow up with his love of youth.

Marciano Cantero with The Green Dwarfs

In one of his last interviews, published in November 2021Marciano Cantero had anticipated about the new tour of Los Enanitos Verdes, scheduled for this year. He also highlighted his change of life after returning from Mexico, where he lived until a few years ago.

“Now I am dedicating myself to my garden and to a domestic life that I had hardly ever had, my sleep improved, I started doing gymnastics, I changed my diet, I stopped eating flour, I tried it for two weeks and it was great, so I kept going. I was also working as a carpenter, making the acoustic panels in the room where I work, I was active in other things”said.

The last show was given on August 14 in the city of Orlando, United States. There, Your old letters, The Green Wall, Daylight, My first day without you and so many hits that were part of the adolescence of many Argentines rang again. “Thank you Orlando, last show of this fantastic tour”, Marciano Cantero posted on his networks, that he had decided to return to Mendoza, where he had lived since 2017.

The Green Dwarfs – I saw you on a train



