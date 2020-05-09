Marco Bellocchio’s ‘The Traitor’ Dominates Italy’s David Awards – Variety

Marco Bellocchio’s elegant mob drama “The Traitor,” in regards to the first high-ranking member of Cosa Nostra to interrupt the Sicilian Mafia’s oath of silence, was the large winner at Italy’s 65th David di Donatello Awards, the nation’s equal of the Oscars.

“The Traitor” scored six statuettes together with greatest image, director, and actor honors.

The prizes had been introduced – however not bodily given out – throughout a no-frills ceremony carried out in primetime on pubcaster RAI by star host Carlo Conti in an empty studio with skills showing in dwell internet platform link-ups. The occasion served as a collective rebirth ceremony simply when native coronavirus lockdown restrictions slowly start to raise.

“My want is for the Italian movie neighborhood to begin working once more,” Bellocchio, who’s a revered veteran auteur, stated talking from his residence, earlier than including: “I’m 80, and I additionally hope to make just a few extra motion pictures.”

“The Traitor,” which Italy’s IBC Film and Kavac Movie produced with RAI Cinema and worldwide companions, had a pleasant run on the Italian field workplace final yr and was launched by Sony stateside in January. The pic starring Pierfrancesco Favino as Tommaso Buscetta, who in 1984 determined to begin cooperating with prosecutors after a warfare inside Cosa Nostra brought on the killing of members of his household, additionally received nods for greatest screenplay, enhancing and supporting actor.

The supporting actor class marked the night’s biggest upset since Roberto Benigni was favored for his function as Geppetto in Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio” however misplaced out to Luigi Lo Cascio who in “The Traitor” performs Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore Contorno.

Benigni, nevertheless, simply received because the David ceremony’s funniest participant when he referred to as this yr’s occasion “The Covid di Donatello” earlier than occurring to induce the nation’s movie neighborhood to maintain “the doorways of desires open.”

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella in a message learn by Conti additionally expressed his solidarity with the nation’s movie business, which employs roughly 200,000 Italians. Mattarella stated he was assured it might discover a inventive impetus just like the one which “generated Neorealism after the warfare.”

Throughout the ceremony the roughly 4,000 film theaters throughout Italy lit up their billboards in a flash-mob staged to sign their presence and intention to reopen as quickly as doable.

The very best actress David went to Jasmine Trinca for her function as a hardheaded single mother in “The Goddess of Fortune” by Ferzan Ozpetek. Trinca in her acceptance speech lamented the shortage of sturdy feminine roles in present Italian cinema that was blatant at this yr’s prizes.

First-time director honors went to Phaim Bhuiyan for “Bangla,” a Rome-set interracial romancer that’s travelled broadly. Bhuiyan devoted the prize to Italy’s “second technology” immigrants.

The very best documentary David went to Agostino Ferrente’s “Selfie” wherein two Italian guys rising up in Camorra-blighted Naples flip cellphone cameras on themselves. Oddly, not like different administrators, the winner within the documentary class was not thought-about worthy sufficient to get any speech time.

The beforehand introduced greatest overseas movie prize went to Korean helmer Bong Joon-ho for his a number of Oscar-winning “Parasite.”

The Davids additionally paid tribute to this yr’s centennial of the births of late nice auteur Federico Fellini and comedian actor Alberto Sordi.

Veteran comedian stage and display screen actor Franca Valeri was awarded a Particular David. She is understood by Italians for a seven-decade profession comprising many memorable roles in movies by nice administrators similar to Fellini, Mario Monicelli, and Dino Rosi, usually taking part in in tandem with Sordi.

Right here’s the entire record of David Awards winners:

PICTURE

“The Traitor,” Marco Bellocchio

DIRECTOR

Marco Bellocchio, “The Traitor”

DEBUT DIRECTOR

Phaim Bhuiyan, “Bangla”

SCREENPLAY

Ludovica Rampoldi, Marco Bellocchio, Valia Santella Francesco Piccolo, “The Traitor”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Maurizio Braucci, Pietro Marcello “Martin Eden”

PRODUCER

Matteo Rovere, Andrea Paris “Romolus & Remus: The First King”

ACTRESS

Jasmine Trinca “The Fortune Goddess”

ACTOR

Pierfrancesco Favino “The Traitor”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Valeria Golino, “5 is The Excellent Quantity”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Luigi Lo Cascio “The Traitor”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Daniele Ciprì, “Romolus & Remus: The First King”

EDITING

Francesca Calvelli, “The Traitor”

DOCUMENTARY

“Selfie,” Agostino Ferrente

SCORE

Orchestra di Piazza Vittorio, “Il Flauto Magico di Piazza Vittorio”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Che Vita Meravigliosa,” Antonio Diodato “The Fortune Goddess”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dimitri Capuani, “Pinocchio”

COSTUME DESIGN

Massimo Cantini Parrini, “Pinocchio”

MAKEUP ARTIST

Dalia Colli, Mark Coulier, “Pinocchio”

HAIR ARTIST

Francesco Pegoretti, “Pinocchio”

DIGITAL EFFECTS

Theo Demiris, Rodolfo Migliari, “Pinocchio”

SOUND

Angelo Bonanni, Davide D’Onofrio, Mirko Perri, Mauro Eusepi, Michele Mazzucco, “Romolus & Remus: The First King”

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Il Primo Natale,” Salvo Ficarra, Valentino Picone

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho

SPECIAL DAVID

Franca Valeri