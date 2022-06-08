Marco García, Pumas footballer, faced the accusations of harassment: “There will always be regret”

Marco García lamented the harassment situation in which he was involved in 2020 (Photos: Twitter/@PabloCarrilloL)

Marco Antonio García Robledo, better known as Marco Garciawas involved in a controversy in October 2020 when it was denounced by a teacher from the National University club for harassment. At the time the midfielder Pumas he avoided touching the subject and almost two years later he faced the situation and spoke about it.

The Dwarfas it is also known, accepted that you will always be sorry of the event and the way in which the controversy was made known, as he explained in an interview with ESPN. Although Marco García did not confess that the situation occurred as it was disclosed in the media, he did assure that he was afflicted by the issue.

“There will always be regret and more for everything that happened and how the whole situation was handled, but these are things that have already happened. There was also a process that I had to live at that time “

The complaint against Marco García was filed in October 2020, (Photos: Twitter/@Pambol_Azteca)

The complaint against Marco García was filed in October 2020in which the victim reported that while she was a teacher and worked as an instructor within the basic forces of the club, Marco García took inappropriate photographs of her in a classroom and shared them with friends.

After the sanctions he received from the club and the different injuries he experienced alongside the controversy, the Pumas youth squad explained: “I’m here today, I’m focused on what’s to comequiet because I had to live what I lived “.

Once the case was made public, he assured that different people close to him gave him the support to face the situation and join his profession as soon as possible, because after being suspended from the first team, Marco had a ligament rupture in his kneeso it was low for the rest of the 2020 tournament and had to be operated on.

Marco García suffered a ruptured knee ligament at the same time that he was denounced for harassment (Photo: Instagram/@Marco García)

No activity on court due to suspension and injury, explained that his family also faced the controversy, but that they encouraged him to move forward in order to resume his sports career. “The family, who also suffered a lot in that part, and who were undoubtedly the first to tell me ‘give it forward, we have this and let’s get over it because we trust you,'” he added.

The facts of Marco’s harassment of the teacher occurred in 2017, when the midfielder was just 17 years oldThat is, he was still a minor. At the time, the event was not discussed; but three years later the formal complaint was filed, the same year when Marco debuted in the Mexican First Division and Pumas considered him an important element in the lineup, in addition to the fact that he was about to turn 20.

The issue quickly escalated in the sports press, so the Pedregal board took action on the matter and temporarily suspended the player without pay for two months, in addition to being instructed and made aware of the issue. Through an official statement, the institution took charge of the issue and explained that there was a dialogue with the teacherwho in 2018 resigned from his position at Pumas.

“After engaging in dialogue with both parties, agreed not to fire the player, at her request, but that he be sanctioned with a suspension for a little more than two months without pay and without any sporting activity at the Club, granting the corresponding forgiveness”.

By February 2021 Marco returned to the team but competed in the Expansion League, it was until Closure 2022 when he returned to the squad led by Andres Lillinibut one fibular fracture knocked him out of the competition. It will be until Opening 2022 when he returns to regular activity with the team.

