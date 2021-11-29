Marco Ruben scored two goals against River Plate and became Rosario Central’s top scorer

Marco Ruben’s first goal against River Plate (@RosarioCentral)

With two goals from Marco Ruben, Rosario Central equals 2-2 in their stadium with River Plate, brand new champion of the First Division Professional Football League, in a match for the twenty-third date of the contest, with the arbitration of Pablo Echavarría.

El Canalla wins from the 28th minute of the first half due to a great goal from Marco Ruben, who entered the great history of Rosario Central. The forward converted from taco, after an excellent move by Emiliano Vecchio. In addition, at 13 ′, he scored with his head and surpassed Waldino Aguirre as the top scorer in the club’s history.

With this great conquest in the Arroyito Giant, Marco Ruben converted 99 goals in 249 games played during the four cycles in which it belonged to the institution. A) Yes, surpassed the mark of another historical one like him “Torito” Waldino Aguirre, scorer of the 1940s and 1950s, and that he also played in Racing Club and Huracán.

The first action began on the left after a great personal move by Emiliano Vecchio, one of the Canalla figures, who got in the diagonal and dribbled without problems to Santiago Simón. Then he sent a center to the small area for Marco Ruben to score Taco’s goal.

Several River Plate players claimed Ruben’s advanced position, but as seen in the replays, Simón’s booty enabled the new scorer of Canalla all-time.

The second was in the complement and by means of a characteristic resource of Marco Ruben: after an impeccable center by Lautaro Blanco on the left, he anticipated at the near post and hit the ball unattainable for Franco Armani.

“I have just achieved the greatest thing that could happen to me in my footballing life. I am very happy to be able to remain in the history of my club and receive this love. People are my life, the one that always banks me and gives me affection. Today, beyond the result that was tarnished by two goals from River, it was a beautiful historic afternoon for the club and exciting for me. It is the most beautiful thing that could happen to me in my life, since I was little I only dreamed of playing here. And getting to this is incredible and I’m enjoying it ”, Marco Ruben acknowledged after the meeting.

With this tie, Rosario Central climbs the Annual Table and momentarily seizes the last position that offers a ticket to the next Copa Sudamericana. El Canalla adds 49 points and is located in tenth place, the same as Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata (worst goal difference) that will visit Argentinos Juniors later.

