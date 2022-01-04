Marcos Rojo is closely followed by a powerful Brazilian team: is he leaving Boca?

Marcos Rojo, on file with Palmeiras of Brazil (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

If there was an element of Boca that grew in football level in the last time, that was Marcos Rojo. The former Estudiantes de La Plata, who had to overcome some injuries that had him abused when he first arrived at the Xeneize, became one of the key pieces of the team. Not only did he adapt to a central pair of hierarchy with Carlos Izquierdoz, but he is also already one of the maximum references (and sub-captain) within the squad. His hierarchy led him to captivate one of the powerful Brazilian teams that has been the main protagonist on the continent: palm trees.

According to the medium UOL Sport, the 31-year-old from La Plata is one of those targeted by the Verdao board to strengthen himself for the next Paulista Championship, the Brasileirao, the Libertadores and the Club World Cup that will take place in February. “The Argentine defender likes a lot because in addition to being experienced, he can also play as a left back”, they mentioned in the article.

The defender who was a World Cup player with the Argentine national team in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 has a link in La Ribera until December 2022 and has an enforceable clause to extend his contract for one more year. This is not a minor fact, since Boca will not make the operation easy and if it receives a proposal, it will demand a fortune for letting one of its top figures go. Even more so considering that Palmeiras will be a direct opponent in his dream of achieving Libertadores 2022 and that Brazilian institutions have significant sums of money to move in each market.

There is a fact that is not minor: Rojo worked alongside coach Abel Ferreira at Sporting Lisboa, a club in which he played from 2011 to 2013. At that time, the Portuguese strategist led team B and had frequent contact with the players of the main squad. The La Plata player left a good memory for his participation with Argentina in the 2014 World Cup and also showed firmness in the series that faced Boca with Atlético Mineiro for the last 16 of the last Libertadores.

In Boca they have already echoed the rumors of interest, but they do not believe that the Brazilians will advance for Marcos at the moment. There is a detail that cannot be missed and that is because of his participation in the brawl against Mineiro in Belo Horizonte after the elimination of the eighth of the Cup, the player xeneize was informed and sanctioned for 5 dates that will have to fulfill in the next edition of the contest that will begin its phase of groups in April. This contribution would be key to discourage any club that disputes the Libertadores and intends to have their services in this market.

ANOTHER ARGENTINE IN THE LOOK OF PALMEIRAS

Marcos Rojo is not the only possible albiceleste signing for this Verdao market, since Valentine Daddy Castellanos, who defends the colors of MLS ‘New York City FC, could sign with the two-time American champion.

