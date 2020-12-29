Marcus D’Amico Lifeless: ‘Tales of the Metropolis’ Actor Was 55

Marcus D’Amico, the actor who performed the character of Mouse in the authentic “Tales of the Metropolis” miniseries, has died. He was 55.

D’Amico died Dec. 16 of pneumonia at his residence in Oxfordshire, England, his sister, Melissa D’Amico, advised Queerty.

D’Amico was identified for his function as the genial Michael “Mouse” Tolliver from the groundbreaking 1993 miniseries that premiered in the U.Okay. on Channel 4 and aired in the U.S. on PBS. The collection was an adaptation of Armistead Maupin’s novels about colourful characters in San Francisco’s LGBT group.

D’Amico was additionally identified for his function as Hand Job in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 army drama “Full Metallic Jacket.”

In “Tales of the Metropolis,” the Mouse character turns into greatest buddies with Mary Ann Singleton, performed by Laura Linney, the wide-eyed younger lady who strikes to San Francisco from the Midwest. “Tales of the Metropolis” and the Mouse character particularly have been praised for providing an unusually nuance portraits of the LGBT expertise.

D’Amico was just lately seen in the TNT collection “The Alienist” in a small function. He had quite a few roles in British TV collection together with 2002’s “The Invoice,” 2005’s “Household Affairs,” the 1991-92 collection “Coach” and 1982’s “S.W.A.L.Okay.”

He was additionally lively on stage in the U.Okay. He co-starred in the 1992 Nationwide Theater manufacturing of “Angels in America,” receiving an Olivier Award nomination for his work. In 1994 and 1995, D’Amico co-starred on Broadway reverse Philip Bosco and and Rosemary Harris in the play “An Inspector Calls,” directed by Stephen Daldry. D’Amico earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for his function.

D’Amico’s different movie and TV credit embody 1980’s “Superman II” and visitor pictures on “Drop the Lifeless Donkey,” “Boon,” “Jeeves and Wooster,” “As Time Goes By” and “Homicide Most Horrid.”