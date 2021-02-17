Mare of Easttown Trailer: Kate Winslet Stars as in HBO Murder Mystery

Kate Winslet takes on a detective fastened on fixing a small-town homicide in HBO’s new “Mare of Easttown” trailer, which launched on Wednesday.

The restricted sequence — created, written and govt produced by showrunner Brad Inglesby — options Winslet in the function of Mare Sheehan, a detective from Pennsylvania. The plot facilities round her try to unravel a neighborhood homicide whereas additionally balancing her personal private life, which is quickly falling aside round her.

The actor is joined by stars Julianne Nicholson, who performs Mare’s finest buddy, and Evan Peters, who takes on the function of a county detective tasked with serving to Mare remedy the crime. The 2 detectives butt heads over the course of the investigation.

As if fixing a homicide weren’t tough sufficient, Mare’s life is additional sophisticated by the unsolicited opinions of her mom (Jean Sensible) and her strong-headed daughter (Angourie Rice) whom she cares for.

Extra solid members included in “Mare of Easttown” embody Cailee Spaeny, Man Pearce, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Sosie Bacon, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Joe Tippett, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville and Drew Scheid.

The present started filming in 2019 however was compelled to delay manufacturing when the COVID-19 outbreak shut down many roles all through the U.S. in early 2020. Manufacturing later resumed. The present was shot in Pennsylvania suburbs, together with varied components of Philadelphia.

Craig Zobel serves as director and govt producer for the present, with different govt producers together with Gavin O’Connor, Gordon Grey, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal and Kate Winslet.

Watch the trailer under.